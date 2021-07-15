Indonesia To Receive 50 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses

The Health Ministry has signed an agreement with PT Pfizer Indonesia and BioNTech SE for the procurement of 50 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine which will arrive this year.

This is in line with the agreement signed by the Health Ministry with PT Pfizer Indonesia and BioNTech SE regarding the COVID-19 vaccine assistance.

Pfizer has stated that the value of this agreement is confidential. Agreements are made based on the time of delivery and the volume of the doses ordered.

“This agreement is an important step to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to protect the community, restore the economy, and accelerate the return of normal life for the people of Indonesia,” said Stephen Leung, Country Manager of PT Pfizer Indonesia.

Stephen thanked the Indonesian government for placing their trust in Pfizer and BioNTech’s ability to develop vaccines. Pfizer believes its vaccine can overcome the threat of this global pandemic.

“Our goal is to provide an acceptable and effective supply of COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible around the world, as quickly as possible,” said Sean Marett, BioNTech’s Chief Business and Chief Commercial Officer.

Pfizer and BioNTech aim to produce three billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine globally by the end of this year, assuming updated six-dose labelling, continuous process improvements, expansion of existing production facilities, and the addition of new suppliers and contract manufacturers.

Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, based on BioNTech’s mRNA technology, was developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is a market authorisation holder in the European Union, and an emergency use authorization holder in the United States, Canada, and other countries prior to a full distribution permit application being submitted.

The plan for the delivery of 50 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was previously submitted by the Director of Prevention and Control of Vector and Zoonotic Diseases of the Health Ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmizi. She said that the delivery of vaccines from the US to Indonesia will not mean delivery of all 50 million at once, but we arrive in stages.

Based on data from the Health Ministry obtained by Katadata.co.id, the Pfizer vaccine will begin to be shipped to Indonesia in stages from August to December. In August, 4.25 million doses will be delivered, then 4.25 million doses in September, 13.83 million doses in October, 13.83 million doses in November, and 13.83 million doses in December.

The Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) announced that Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccine will receive an emergency use permit (EUA). In a meeting with Commission IX of the Indonesian House of Representatives, the Food and Drug Administration said the permit would be issued on Wednesday 14th July.

Head of the Food and Drug Administration Penny Lukito said the data related to the Pfizer vaccine was complete. The National Drug Evaluation Commission team has also carried out further reviews.

In addition to Pfizer, BPOM is also evaluating an emergency permit for the Sputnik V vaccine. However, at this time further review is still being carried out because Indonesia does not have experience importing vaccines from Russia.

“It is in the process of being finalised. Hopefully, it won’t be long before Sputnik will get the EUA,” said Penny.