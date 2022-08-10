Jelajah Rempah Nusantara at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta

In celebration of Indonesian Independence Day, The Dharmawangsa Jakarta in partnership with Javara Indonesia presents Jelajah Rempah Nusantara, a three-day event that explores various sensory experiences in understanding the role of spices in culinary culture and wellness.

Taking place from 19th-21st August 2022 in the distinctive settings of The Dharmawangsa Jakarta, Jelajah Rempah Nusantara will include a range of innovative programs, from thematic workshops to ancient wellness practices, and locally-inspired culinary offerings, to film screenings and a curated weekend market. The event features an exclusive Borobudur Heritage Dinner: From Relief to Table, where history and gastronomy intertwine to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Spice Lounge: Sense and Sensibility

To commence the event, The Majapahit Lounge at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta will showcase a wide array of Indonesian spices and herbs in a unique installation, ranging from endemic varieties to ones that were introduced to the archipelago during ancient trade, which visitors may explore for an immersive sensory experience. This installation is available from 10am-7pm. The lounge also doubles up as a gathering space for those participating in the Talk Show: Indonesia Spice Up the World.

Talk Show: Indonesia Spice Up the World: Best Practices and What’s Next

Indonesia Spice Up the World has become a national movement that attempts to promote Indonesia’s culinary culture at an international level. Inspired by the wealth of Indonesian spices and their importance during the ancient trade, this talk show on Friday 19th August from 2-5pm invites key personalities in the realm of Indonesian gastronomy and culture to share their ideas and actions in elevating Indonesia’s culinary reputation on a global scale.

Sunset Laku Lampa

Following up its first ever public appearance during a G20 side event International Wellness Tourism Conference and Festival on 5th July 2022, the hotel presents Laku Lampa, an ancient daily wellness motion rooted in Javanese heritage wisdom, adapted from the heritage of Javanese dances that combines elements of strength, flexibility, rhythm, balance, and breathing to achieve physical fitness and clarity of the soul. Guided by Master Beksan Matheus Wasi Bantolo, participants will be guided through this ancient wellness practice in the serene poolside setting of The Poolside Garden on Friday, from 4 to 6pm.

Sunrise Laku Lampa

Furthermore, enjoy the sunrise edition of Laku Lampa on Saturday 20th August from 8-10am by The Poolside Garden.

Ancient Rice Workshop by Javara Indonesia

Indonesia was once home to over 7,000 varieties of rice, each with its unique characteristics, health benefits, and growing environment, yet most of which are forgotten and abandoned. Javara has been a pioneering enterprise that is committed to the mission of bringing back Indonesia’s heirloom rice to a broader market, both domestic and international market.

Hosted by Helianti Hilman, founder of Javara Indonesia and multi-award-winning social entrepreneur, the Ancient Rice Workshop held at the Majapahit Lounge on Saturday from 10am-12pm reveals the hidden values of the archipelago’s rice biodiversity. The participants will be guided to distinguish different types of heirloom rice, discover its history, and learn about its health benefits and modern-day applications. Rice-based canapés, drinks, and desserts will be served to complement the experience, prepared by Chef Ignatius Julio, The Dharmawangsa Jakarta’s Executive Sous Chef.

Five Cornerstone Flavours of Indonesia’s Food Culture by Javara

Five elements are known to play a central role in shaping the Indonesian food culture: acid, salt, sugar, fat, and spice. Hosted by Javara Indonesia, participants are invited to discover a wide range of indigenous ingredients that make up these five components through an immersive tour around the Majapahit Lounge’s spice installation from 2-4pm, bringing participants on a sensorial journey across the Indonesian archipelago.

Jelajah Nusantara Cocktail Class

Mixology enthusiasts may opt to join the Jelajah Nusantara Cocktail Class and experience a hands-on workshop, where they will learn how to create locally-inspired cocktails concocted with a unique blend of spirit and spice infusion at The Bar on Saturday, from 7-8pm.

Aromatherapy Workshop – The Gift of Archipelago Spices

Famed as the Spice Islands, Indonesia has an abundance of natural resources for creating aromatherapy products. Guided by Arlin Chondro, an internationally-certified aromatherapist, the participants will enjoy the experience of learning the wide variety of spiced essential oils and create custom aromatherapy blends to aid digestion and improve wellbeing. This workshop will be held at The Gallery, on the second floor on Sunday from 10am-12pm.

Jamu Workshop

In this workshop held at The Gallery, second floor on Sunday from 2-4pm, participants will be guided to recognise the history and the benefits of spices and medicinal plants, as well as create their personalized jamu blend with local spices and ingredients.

Kebun Nusantara Brunch

Rare, indigenous herbs and spices take centre stage in this authentic brunch featuring rare, forgotten, and nourishing Indonesian food ingredients such as Pohpohan, Daun Semanggi, Moringa, Pakis, Genjer, and Ciplukan at Jakarta & The Courtyard on Saturday, from 12-2pm. The brunch is further animated with a live cooking demo by Executive Sous Chef Ignatius Julio.

Borobudur Heritage Dinner: From Relief to Table

Drawing inspiration from the reliefs of the Borobudur Temple in Central Java, the Borobudur Heritage Dinner: from Relief to Table, artfully blends history and gastronomy to create an exceptionally authentic dining experience at Jakarta Restaurant on Saturday, from 7-9:30pm. This feast will be hosted and narrated by Helianti Hilman, a food bio-cultural diversity social entrepreneur with a world reputation, and Sugi Lanus, a philologist and expert on ancient manuscripts. Chef Ignatius Julio, Executive Sous Chef of The Dharmawangsa Jakarta will feature various rare and forgotten food ingredients found on the relief of Borobudur and transform them into a delectable degustation menu.

Movie Screening: Budaya Pangan Nusantara

From Pekan Kebudayaan Nasional 2021, several cinematographic documentaries have been produced, highlighting the culture of the archipelago. In this series of activities of Jelajah Rempah Nusantara, there will be a movie screening of “Alam Takambang Jadi Guru” by Riri Riza which tells the wisdom of Minang culture, as well as Leon Lolang’s “Alam ke Piring” which showcases food culture in Labuan Bajo, including the diversity of food in a dryland ecosystem. Buffet selections are served to complement the event, with menu highlighting indigenous Minangkabau and Flores cuisine, offering guests an immersive culinary experience in the context of the cultural settings of the films on Saturday at The Courtyard on 8-10pm.

Sunday Brunch with Traditional Culinary Showcase

A leisurely brunch experience awaits amidst Jakarta & The Courtyard’s lush foliage, putting a spotlight on Indonesian cuisine through an array of authentic fares originating from the islands of Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Eastern Indonesia. Rare and traditional dishes such as Iga Bakar Sambal Andaliman, Gudek Pawon, Nasi Bekepor, Ikan Bakar Manokwari, and Sate Klatak become the main centre of the show, in addition to live Balinese laklak station and artisanal tea cocktails. The Sunday Brunch held from 11:30-3pm also offers an indulgent spread of signature dishes, such as AOC cheese, fresh seafood, charcuterie, pan-seared foie gras, premium meats, and delectable French desserts.

Artisanal Market at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta

Discover artisanal and handcrafted goods from local brands, with categories including healthy food, arts and craft, home and living, as well as wellness products at The Gallery of The Dharmawangsa Jakarta from 10am-7pm. In addition to Javara Indonesia, curated tenants include Tanakita Ceramics, Peek Me Naturals, Seniman Pangan, Segara Naturals, Soapstory, Sancraft and more.

Festival Merah Putih with Bimasena

The Bimasena Club presents Festival Merah Putih, a family-friendly event hosted in the green surroundings of the Pool Garden. Iconic Independence Day activities such as lomba tarik tambang (tug-of-war competition) and balap bakiak (clog racing) are available for adults and children, while open-air bazaars and food stalls are laid out in The Dharmawangsa Jakarta’s verdant lawn, serving sweet and savoury light bites from 8am-5pm on Sunday.

Room Offer

Experience an enriching weekend getaway at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta with a special room offer starting from Rp7,500,000++ per night in the Executive Room inclusive of daily breakfast at Jakarta Restaurant & The Courtyard, choice of one-time workshop, and choice of Kebun Nusantara Brunch or Movie Screening Budaya Pangan Nusantara, for up to two. This offer is available from 19th-21st August 2022.

Contact (62) 811 1025 999 for inquiries regarding Jelajah Rempah Nusantara.