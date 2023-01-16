Resorts World Cruises to Restart Cruises in Hong Kong

Resorts World Cruises, a luxury and dynamic lifestyle cruise line with cruise itineraries within Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand by the Genting Dream is pleased to announce cruises from Hong Kong.

The cruise line will be sailing with Resorts World One from 10th March 2023, offering 2 and 3-night high-seas cruises, departing every Friday, Sunday and Wednesday of the week.

Resorts World One was formerly the Explorer Dream, a 75,338 gross ton 13-storey high cruise ship that features 928 rooms, which can accommodate over 1,856 guests with world-class cruise facilities.

The cruise resumption of Resorts World Cruises in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) with the Genting Dream from June 2022 had propelled the demand for cruise passengers to above pre-COVID-19 levels for the second half of 2022, supporting the revival of the tourism industries in both homeport countries.

“We are pleased that Resorts World Cruises will have the first cruise ship to homeport in Hong Kong after the resumption of normal travel with the Mainland and overseas. We hope to support the growth of Hong Kong tourism as we had done for both Singapore and Malaysia,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Chairman of Resorts World Cruises.

Resorts World One is chartered by Resorts World Cruises and she will replace Genting Dream’s regular 2 and 3-night itineraries from 17th February until 1st March 2023, as the Genting Dream goes into dry-dock for regular maintenance. Departing on 3rd March, Resorts World One will offer a special 5-night repositioning cruise from Singapore, calling at Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, prior to arriving in Hong Kong on 8th March. Passengers can also embark from Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) for this re-positioning cruise on 2nd March, making it a 6-night cruise calling at Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang before arriving in Hong Kong on 8th March.

“It’s been an exciting journey so far and we are looking forward to starting our next chapter in 2023 with the introduction of the Resorts World One cruise ship. The ship will increase tourist arrivals and generate economic benefits for the hotels, transport, suppliers and other service sectors in Hong Kong. Resorts World One will berth at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, contributing revenue to the government-owned facility,” said Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises.

Resorts World Cruises is a brand extension of Resorts World, a global brand with a combination of over 50 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industry, featuring 46 properties in eight countries spanning four continents – Asia, the US, Europe and Africa with specialised expertise in the global cruise sector as well.

Resorts World One will also showcase many of the hallmarks of the brand, including the signature luxury “ship within a ship” – The Palace with exclusive amenities and facilities, including its own 24-hour European-style butler service. In addition, Resorts World One also provides many choices of onboard accommodations such as a Balcony, Oceanview and inside staterooms, complemented by best-in-class services, cuisine, Live international performances and a myriad of exciting offerings and recreational activities. For the guests’ comfort and peace of mind, Resorts World One will also apply and enforce its enhanced and stringent safety and precautionary measures in accordance with Hong Kong and international guidelines.

In conjunction with this, Resorts World Cruises would also like to extend a goodwill offer to guests impacted by Genting Dream’s cruise cancellation in Hong Kong from January to April 2022. These will include a complimentary cruise (same cabin category, cruise itinerary and duration) with an additional onboard credit of HKD350 per cabin on the Resorts World One sailing before 20th December 2023.

Affected Genting Dream guests that had paid and are yet to receive any refund from their original booking sources or credit card companies may email [email protected] from 1st February 2023 onwards.

Bookings for the Resorts World One itinerary will also be available on www.rwcruises.com from 1st February 2023 onwards.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates on Resorts World Cruises.