HARRIS Hotels Present: Taste of Seoul

HARRIS Hotels recently announced the launch of a food and beverage campaign titled Taste of Seoul; a thematic F&B campaign that presents a menu of popular Korean specialties provided exclusively at all HARRIS Hotels in the country.

Various famous Korean delicacies such as Gochujang Chicken (chicken cutlet marinated with Korean Gochujang spices), Tteokbokki (sweet and spicy rice cake mixed with Korean sauce and complemented with sausage or meat), Ramyeon (thick texture and a spicy noodles), Bibimbap, Jajangmyeon, Pajeon, Bulgogi, Kimchi, Kalguksu, Soondubu Jjigae, Doenjang Jjigae, Nakji Bokkeum, Dakgangjeong, Bindaetteok, Takoyaki, Haemul Pajeon, Hotteok, and Bingsu.

“This program is inspired by the magnitude of the Korean phenomenon and influence in Indonesia, from film, music, fashion to food. So, we present Taste of Seoul as a new choice for guests who want to enjoy Korean sensations at HARRIS hotels,”

said Irene Janti, the Director of Marketing at TAUZIA Hotels.

Especially for members of the My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty program, a 25 percent discount is offered until 31st March 2021.

