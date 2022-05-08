Making Roti Bakar at Home

Roti Bakar is toasted bread in Bahasa Indonesia, a snack highly cherished throughout the city.

In this episode of Welcome to Indonesia: The Series, we’re making two variations of roti bakar, accompanied by our first guests in the series, Nesta and Annika.

<style>.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }</style><div class=’embed-container’><iframe src=’https://www.youtube.com/embed/UwCLb8c4Ql0′ frameborder=’0′ allowfullscreen></iframe></div>