Shangri-La Jakarta Presents Romantic Glances and Enchantment

Shangri-La Jakarta invites guests to express their romantic pleasures through an unparalleled dining experience and a wide range of romantic charms.

The hotel’s venues exclusively offer an unforgettably romantic experience that will impress guests with their dear ones at first glance. The date 14th February is about a day of celebration for lovers, and a symbol of the joy of affection. Start with alluring ideas from the hotel’s restaurants which will lovingly serve guests with an array of delectable feast dishes while spending a romantic evening with your loved ones.

ROSSO

An exquisite set menu voyage with a distinctly Italian flavour has been prepped – serving a lovely six-course dinner heartily bursting with fresh Italian seasonings and ingredients on Valentine’s Day. The hotel’s experts gladly embrace their skill and love for outstandingly serving the following set menu, such as:

Seafood Symphony – oakwood salmon carpaccio, lobster, Alaskan king crab, Hokkaido scallop, prawn, baby octopus, tuna tartare, caviar, and lemon purée

Duck Melody – duck consommé and foie gras agnolotti, and ciabatta florets

Rhythm of Risotto – porcini truffle risotto, crowned king oyster mushrooms and parmesan tuile

Alto Fresh – cranberry champagne granita

Beef Accent – US veal cheek, potato risotto, raw beet ravioli, butternut purée, fat jus

Soul of the Sea – black cod fish, potato risotto, raw beet ravioli, butternut purée and lemon caper beurre blanc

Guests will end the meal with a special dessert named “My Endless Sweet”.

This special six-course set menu is available at Rp1,998,000++ per couple. Enhance the evening even more with an intimate atmosphere. The hotel also offers an exclusive room arrangement dining set for Rp2.5 million++ per couple. To complete the package, surprise your loved one with a beautiful flower bouquet by adding at Rp350,000+.

These special offers will be available only on 14th February and guests who reserve their seats at ROSSO from 31st January to 8th February 2022 can get a special early-bird price of Rp1,798,000++ per couple.

SATOO

A signature Valentine’s buffet filled with appetisingly crafted cuisines from Indonesian, Chinese, Japanese, Western, Italian, and Indian delicacies will be delivered, with prices starting at Rp508,000++. SATOO Deli also comes with a wide variety of food arts that will be perfect to lure your romantic gesture into your special moments with your dearest one.

The hotel’s experts present a special limited edition of Chocolate Box that comes in 14 beautiful designs and is wrapped nicely in a wooden treasure cage that would be perfect for sharing, priced at Rp488,000 nett. Other sweets appear in graceful shapes such as the blueberry heart delight cake, valentine pinata, Valentine mini praline, doughnut love, and cookies heart with prices starting at Rp300,000+.

Lobby Lounge

Presenting a romantic glamour-inspired Valentine’s Afternoon Tea, indulge in finger treats from sweet to savoury at Rp230,000++ per set. B.A.T.S, the culinary team has also prepared an enchanting night of music with a variant of Valentine’s special treats to round up the evening with garbanzos avocado tacos salad, double beef ribs and papas rellenas. Those with a sweet tooth will be delighted to try the sopapilla cheesecake bars with prices starting at Rp490,000++. The captivating evening atmosphere will entirely delight guests.

JIA

Equally participating in the lovely commemoration, a beautiful shape of Pau Pau Love and Valentinsum are starting from Rp48,000++.

Nishimura

Embracing Valentine’s Day, Nishimura has a delightful Sushilove that’s ready to come to your table with prices starting at Rp988,000++.

Valentine’s Day at Home Packages

Bring warmth and romance into your home in a well-crafted cuisine box that will delight the taste buds. Coming home in two takeaway and delivery box variants named Romeo & Juliette, including roses and greeting cards.

The Romeo box, priced at Rp1.2 million++, is filled with:

Infused coffee foie gras pate, figs and crisp

Pistachio mint crusted lamb rack

Potato cigars and vegetable bouget

Apple berry tart, pearl chocolate and 24k of gold flakes

Soul mate praline

The Juliette box, priced at Rp240,000++, will be packed with:

Infused berry foie gras pate, figs and crisp

Lobster thermidor

Potato galette and a vegetable bouquet

Vanilla bean custard fruit tart, pearl chocolate and 24k of gold flakes

Soul mate praline

Call +6221 2922 9999, visit Shangri-La Jakarta’s linktree or access the website to make reservations or more details.