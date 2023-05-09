JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta Welcomes Sumit Joshi as General Manager

The award-winning JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta appoints new General Manager Sumit Joshi, with over two decades of luxury hospitality experience.

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta is pleased to announce the appointment of Sumit Joshi as its new General Manager. With over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.

Mr Joshi started his journey with the prestigious Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development as a Management Trainee, where he learned the ins and outs of the industry. With a strong background in Food & Beverages and Learning & Development, he worked his way up to becoming an aspiring leader with a proven track record of delivering strong performance. Before joining JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta, Mr Joshi served as the Vice President of Hospitality and Property Management of a global real estate company, where he was responsible for numerous luxury residential developments and successfully led the team to achieve outstanding performance. His strong leadership paired with his strategic vision has earned him a reputation as a dynamic and effective leader, within the hospitality industry.

“I am excited to come to Indonesia and take on this new challenge at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta,” says Joshi. “The first time I visited Indonesia with my wife, we immediately fell in love with the country; enchanted by the warmth, kindness, and genteel mannerism of the people, it is a dream come true to come again and work in Indonesia, and I am honoured to be part of this hotel. I am looking forward to being a part of this vibrant community and working with the associates to provide exceptional service and experiences to our guests.”

In his new role, Mr Joshi will be responsible for overseeing all operations of the hotel, including guest services, revenue management, and employee engagement. He will work closely with the hotel’s management team to maintain its reputation as a premier destination for luxury hospitality, in Jakarta.

Aside from his busy schedule, this highly motivated leader enjoys playing chess and is fond of photography, cooking, travelling, as well as engaging with local communities.

For more information regarding the new General Manager, please contact JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta at +6221 5798 8888.