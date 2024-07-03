Experience a Culinary Adventure: Unveil New Flavours of Prego at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Discover new Italian culinary delights at Prego, crafted by Chef Michele Antonucci, exclusively at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting new menu at its renowned Italian restaurant, Prego. Crafted by the talented Chef Michele Antonucci, this menu promises to take guests on a culinary journey through the rich and authentic tastes of Italy.

Prego is well-known for its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional Italian cuisine, but the new menu brings something extraordinary. These dishes are more than just the usual pasta and pizza—they are a mature, sophisticated interpretation of traditional Italian flavours, maintaining authenticity while offering a fresh and exciting dining experience.

“Don’t just taste — experience the magic of Italian cuisine!” says Chef Michele Antonucci, the culinary mastermind behind Prego’s new offerings. Each dish is designed to reflect Italy’s bountiful and diverse culinary heritage, ensuring that every bite is a delightful adventure for the senses.

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, invites all food enthusiasts and culinary adventurers to join us at Prego to savour these new flavours. Whether you are a long-time fan of Italian cuisine or new to its delights, Prego’s innovative menu will leave a lasting impression.

Experience the elegance and sophistication of Prego’s new menu—where every meal celebrates Italy’s culinary artistry.

Prego’s new menu is available on @PregoBali.