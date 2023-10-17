Europe and Indonesia Forge Closer Ties at the Inaugural Indonesia-Europe Business Forum

Business leaders from Europe and Indonesia have mutually agreed to bolster trade and investment cooperation.

This commitment is evident in the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding and Letters of Intent related to business collaboration across various sectors, which took place during the inaugural ceremony of the Indonesia-Europe Business Forum (IEBF) on the 17th October 2023, hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta. Areas of collaboration encompass the tourism industry, the creative economy, and renewable energy.

IEBF receives support from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Indonesia and marks the amalgamation of two previous events, specifically the INA-Europe and INA-CEE (Indonesia-Central and Eastern Europe) forums, held in prior years.

The Indonesia-Europe Business Forum is slated to be an annual event with the primary objective of nurturing the expansion of trade and investment value, along with the exploration of potential business opportunities between Indonesia and European nations.

IEBF has successfully brought together 138 business figures from 33 European countries to interact with over 250 Indonesian counterparts. This forum is also set to facilitate 100 business meetings over a span of two days. The event is orchestrated by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the overarching goal of fortifying trade and investment relationships with the European continent.

Pahala Mansury, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, stated during the IEBF’s opening, “Europe is a strategic partner for Indonesia and offers significant potential for mutually advantageous business collaboration.”

In the meantime, Yukki Nugrahawan Hanafi, Acting Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted in his address, “Europe provides us with technological expertise and manufacturing capabilities that can drive economic growth and innovation in Indonesia.”

IEBF has also furnished opportunities for nine Indonesian private and state-owned enterprises to present their company profiles to an audience consisting of representatives, investors, business leaders, Chambers of Commerce and Industry, associations, and organisations from European nations. Noteworthy among the companies making presentations are KEK Singhasari, Indonesia Battery Corporation, PLN Nusantara Power, and Melchor Group.