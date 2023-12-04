The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali Elevates Its Culinary Artistry with Chef Michele Antonucci

In the spirit of this joyful season, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali takes pride in welcoming a new Italian Chef de Cuisine, Chef Michele Antonucci, a culinary virtuoso who has dedicated over two decades to perfecting the fine art of Italian cuisine.

Chef Michele’s career is a tapestry woven with experiences that reflect a profound love for authentic Italian cooking, cultivated through years of tireless dedication. His exceptional culinary skills and an unwavering commitment to his craft make him a distinguished figure in the culinary world.

Chef Michele’s professional journey reads like a well-seasoned recipe, with each experience adding a unique flavour to his culinary repertoire. His early culinary chapter began with positions such as Chef de Partie Saucier at Arosa Kulm Hotel in Arosa, Switzerland, and as a Commis de Partie at The Palace Hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland, where his contributions were invaluable during the winter seasons. Chef Michele’s journey then unfolded in Europe where he held roles as a Sous Chef at Kalidria Hotel in Castellaneta Marina, Italy, and as Chef Garde Manger & Chef de Partie at The Jaspe Hotel in Gstaad, Switzerland.

In expanding his horizons, Chef Michele’s exploration took him to various culinary destinations, including roles as a Sous Chef in Osaka, Japan, and as a Chef de Partie at Hilton Hotel in Giardini Naxos, Sicily. He also secured the position of Chef de Partie at the Bvlgari Hotel & Resort “Il Cafe” in Osaka, Japan, and as an Italian Chef at the Dai-ichi Hotel in the same city.

In pursuing culinary innovation and gastronomic excellence, Chef Michele’s journey soared to Indonesia as he led Sale Italian Ristorante in South Tangerang, Indonesia. His artistry then extended to freelance private chef events, including guest appearances at renowned venues such as the Harris Vertu Hotel and The Botanica Sanctuary Hotel.

The world has savoured his creations at private events in Bali and Jakarta, Indonesia, where he served as a Private Chef, leaving a lasting impression with his delectable dishes. Prior to joining The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, Chef Michele graced the prestigious position of Head Chef at the Alba Group – Alba Ristorante Surabaya.

Chef Michele’s commitment to culinary excellence is underpinned by his academic pursuits such as mastering a Diploma in “Technical Services for the Catering and Hospitality” from IPSSAR in Bari, Italy, a certification from the Thames Valley University, London in Training Pasta Basta, as well as completing a course titled, “Fusion: The New Italian Cuisine” at the Dolce & Salato Institute.

Outside the culinary world, Chef Michele finds solace in outdoor activities and has actively participated in a student exchange program, broadening his understanding of the hospitality industry, and fine-tuning his English language skills.

Commenting on this appointment, Sander Looijen, the General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali stated, “In Michele Antonucci, we find a culinary virtuoso whose journey has been marked by a deep passion for the art of Italian cuisine. His extensive experience, coupled with an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences will elevate the artistry in Italian cuisine at the Resort, especially at Prego.”