Jakarta’s renowned Sunday Brunch destination has more to offer than pleasing families and couples with a one-of-a-kind festive International spread on Sundays.

Il Mare, the Italian restaurant’s menu, reflects the Italian Chef’s heritage and training and features seasonal produce sourced from various regions of Italy. Like all signature Hotel Mulia restaurants, Il Mare is committed to only working with the freshest and finest ingredients. The à la carte menu is designed for guests looking for a friendly catch-up over dinner or those seeking a private business dinner complete with a wine list to toast.

Why is Il Mare so special according to its Italian Chef?

The ambience, for one. The central feature, the golden olive tree, stands like a masterpiece in a sophisticated dining venue yet oozes a warm and inviting vibe. Be it a romantic night or an after-office business dinner, one would be pleased with the menu choices, the friendly service, and the wine list.

Il Mare’s food has often been featured in reviews by celebrated reviewers and guests alike. The quality of produce is transformed by the Italian Chef and his team with the true passion for which the Italians are so well known. The Chef’s menu features the use of classic Italian flavours and techniques combined with modern culinary flair. There is something for everyone, including vegetarian options, meat, seafood, and classic Italian desserts.

Il Mare stays true to its promise of offering a truly Italian culinary experience. Guests are offered choices from an aperitifs trolley to start off their culinary journey. The wine menu brings a list of choice wines from regions of Italy and overseas. Not infrequently, Il Mare also presents a special Wine Dinner for wine lovers with the best-set menu chosen by the Italian Chef.

A tradition of International Chefs at Hotel Mulia

In pursuit of a great dining experience, Hotel Mulia believes in Chef’s International expertise, training, experience, heritage, fresh and seasonal produce among other things. The ambience and friendly staff complement and enhance the whole dining experience for guests who find consistency on their return. The Chef will recommend wines that best pair his dishes and feature delicacies that best appeal to various clientele frequenting the city’s respected Italian restaurant.

Satiating the Italian Cravings

Il Mare carries a modern contemporary concept, making this restaurant look very luxurious. Serving authentic Italian and fusion dishes that should be on your list of favourite Italian restaurants. Focus on presenting Northern Italian dishes and fresh ingredients by providing a culinary experience that has never been possible before. Il Mare comes with various new à la carte Italian menus such as Cured Salmon, Burrata, Foie Gras, Oysters Rockefeller, Vellutata di Porcini al Tartufo, Spaghetti Lobster, Gnocchi di Zucca, Fettuccine al Tartufo, Filetto di Black Angus, Panna Cotta to Tiramisu, and other delicious Italian menus.

The Italian restaurant, Il Mare at the Mulia Senayan Hotel, Jakarta also has various attractive promotions, namely with a minimum purchase of one million, you will get a dining credit of Rp250,000.

Reservations can be made via http://bit.ly/ilMarebooking or call +6221 5747777 for further information. Hotel Mulia’s team will be happy to help.