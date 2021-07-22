Delivery by JW: New Delights

Executive Chef Martin Weise and his team at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta have just recently launched some new additions to the existing Delivery by JW menu.

Sailendra Restaurant offers many exciting Western dishes. Beef ribs or whole roast chicken with choices of side dishes and sauces start from Rp499,000 nett, as well as a large foil tray of truffle mac ‘n cheese wagyu lasagne, beef goulash and shepherd’s pie start from Rp299,000 nett each.

Or get your hands on the unique do-it-yourself half-cooked handmade egg pasta at home with the choices of mushroom and truffle tortellini, spinach ravioli, tagliatelle tomato pappardelle and potato gnocchi with choices of Italian sauces starting from Rp90,000 nett.

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta also launched the Afternoon Tea On The Go, consisting of sweet and savoury delights with selections of coffee or tea for two people at Rp300,000 nett.

Enjoy the Continental Breakfast at home too, which includes croffles, pancakes, pastries, tea or coffee for two people at Rp300,000 nett. A box of six chocolate brownies with different toppings are also available for Rp350,000 nett.

Asuka Japanese Dining brings cooking at-home experience with ready to cook shabu-shabu and sukiyaki with premium ingredients for Rp650,000 nett each.

Meanwhile, Pearl Chinese Restaurant caters to Chinese food, including a Cantonese platter with a crispy Beijing duck and side dishes, available at Rp260,000 nett for half the portion and Rp500,000 nett for the whole portion.

The existing Nasi Nusantara by Sailendra Restaurant, premium Japanese Bento by Asuka Japanese Dining and Chaiholics’ pair of cake and coffee remain available.

Delivery by JW is available for order in advance for takeaway and delivery, while some items are available for immediate order via online platforms such as GrabFood and GoFood. Call 021 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 0811 5886 111 to place your orders.