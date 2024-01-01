Cutt & Grill: The Specialist of Grilled Meats Cooked to Perfection!

It simply doesn’t get as satisfying as eating a great steak; across Western and Asian cultures, beef has always been the most coveted of proteins.

When it comes to steakhouse establishments to choose from within Jakarta, you’ve likely heard of Cutt & Grill. With five outlets located in Senopati, Alam Sutera, PIK 2, and BSD, this steakhouse is the product of the LDS Lifestyle group, their first restaurant venture since 2017. Cutt & Grill has been catering to family-friendly diners ever since and constantly improved upon their food menu and service standards.

One of the many hallmarks of Cutt & Grill is the value given to their customers, offering the highest quality food at reasonable prices. The founders’ principles have always been delivering value and good memories to their customers, meaning that your experience is really adjusted to your own budget. As with the tagline, ‘affordable indulgence’ is also within the LDS strategy within the lifestyle industry.

For those who enjoy the finer things in life, Cutt & Grill has a variety of top-tier meats, including their signature in-house dry-aged meats, porterhouse, tomahawk, and all sorts of wagyu to sink your teeth into for the highest quality tenderness, flavour, and texture.

Their wagyu tomahawk ranges from MB5-MB7 and upwards from 1.2 kilograms in size. Their USDA Prime porterhouse texture is exceptionally delicious. For those seeking something even more elaborate, choose from their USDA Prime Sirloin or USDA Prime Rib eye which is both dry-aged on-site for a deep extra flavour by ageing for 35 days.

Besides steak, Cutt & Grill also offers some other delightful options you can try, such as pasta, pizza, seafood, and chicken. The popular menu for chicken variants is the ‘Hanging Chicken Kebab’, loved by both new and loyal customers.

This steakhouse also delivers on providing an ambience that is truly welcoming, cosy, and contemporary. There’s always an underlying warmth present throughout their locations, adding to the classic steakhouse experience.

Cutt & Grill also has a lunch menu that pays homage to Indonesian food. The lunch menus combine the distinctiveness of Cutt & Grill and the richness of Indonesian cuisines, such as ‘Beef Soup Konro‘, ‘Iga Bakar Sambal Penyet‘, ‘Cutt Grill Nasi Campur‘ to ‘Batavia Soup Brisket‘.

This year, Cutt & Grill plans to expand its outlets both in and outside Jakarta. A new regular menu will also be introduced along with the opening.

“Soon, we will release a new regular menu. To further facilitate the business expansion process in new locations in the future,” said Rachel Rosalviano, Chief Marketing Officer of LDS Group.

With exceptional food taste, a full selection of beverages including a wine collection, as well as its iconic design, Cutt & Grill has become one of the most recommended steak restaurants and also offers a customisable menu for various celebrations. Ready for a one-of-a-kind dining experience at Cutt & Grill? Come or make a reservation now.