Aryaduta Hotels Hosts Innovation Week

Empowering Future Talent: Aryaduta Hotels Celebrates Success and Innovation at its Inaugural Innovation Week

Aryaduta Hotels is excited to announce the launch of Innovation Week, a dynamic series of events taking place simultaneously across all Aryaduta hotel properties. The kick-off event was held online-hybrid on 19th February 2024, followed by a week filled with educative seminars, engaging workshops, and skill-based competitions, concluding on 23rd February 2024.

Innovation Week aims to bring together students from reputable schools and universities in the area, creating an opportunity for them to interact with industry professionals, participate in valuable workshops, and showcase their skills in competitions covering various departments, such as front office, housekeeping, F&B product, F&B services, and marketing communications (reels making competition).

“Innovation Week is a unique opportunity for students to gain insights, showcase their skills, and connect with industry leaders. We hope that through this event, Aryaduta can provide more than just job opportunities but also build sustainable relationships and contribute to the growth and development of these young talents,” says Rinno Widjaja, Group Director of Human Resources at Aryaduta Hotels.

The competitions held during Innovation Week include Problem Solving and Public Speaking Challenge as a Front Officer, Bed Making Challenge as a Housekeeper, Mocktail and Cocktail Creation as a Bartender, Cooking Competition as a Junior Cook, and Video Content Creation as a Marketing Communication.

In the Reels Making Competition, contestants showcased their talent in creating compelling visual narratives. Ayu Putu Regita Putri Indraswari from Elizabeth International took first place, followed by I Made Mahayana, also from Elizabeth International, in second place and Made Roys Ambara from Politeknik Negeri Bali in third place.

In the Front Office Competition, where contestants had to demonstrate their skills in handling complaints, check-in procedures, and reservations, the contestants showed remarkable skill and efficiency. Louis Nathanael from Elizabeth International emerged as the first runner-up, while Tutus Diansari from Politeknik Negeri Bali and Ragil Putri Diana Hermawan from Politeknik Negeri Bali came second and third respectively.

In the Making Bed Competition, contestants demonstrated their skills in precision and efficiency. Koming Alit Wiguna from Elizabeth International came first, followed by Kadek Gede Angga Jiwa from SMK PGRI 3 Denpasar in second and Komang Danu from OTC Bali Jembrana in third.

The Cooking Competition saw a display of culinary excellence, with I Putu Lindan Wira Adi Guna from OTC Bali Jembrana taking 1st place. Ni Putu Ayu Pramana Dewi from OTC Bali Jembrana secured 2nd place while Ketut Tyo Wiratama from Amisewaka DLCC secured 3rd place.

In the Mixology Competition, the contestants demonstrated their flair and creativity in concocting tempting drinks. I Kadek Eling Kusuma from Elizabeth International showed remarkable skills in winning the competition.

“We are delighted to provide a platform for students to explore their potential, learn from industry experts, and contribute to the vibrant future of the hospitality industry. Each contestant showed incredible talent and dedication, making the judging process truly challenging. Congratulations to all the winners and entrants for their outstanding achievements,” said RM Rendy Prapanca, General Manager at Aryaduta Bali.

For more information on Aryaduta Innovation Week, stay tuned on @aryadutacareers Instagram as we gear up for a week filled with innovation, learning, and talent discovery.