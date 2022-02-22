More Areas Fall into PPKM Level 4 and 3 – Full Rules Below

The government has officially extended the implementation of PPKM in Java and Bali for another week.

This extension was confirmed through the Home Affairs Minister’s instruction number 12 of 2022 which is valid from 22nd to 28th February 2022. Director-General of Regional Administrative Development of the Home Affairs Ministry Syafrizal ZA said the PPKM extension was being carried out as one of the anticipatory steps to deal with the outbreak of the Omicron variant in Indonesia.

ZA explained that the various rules in this regulation were based on the evaluation results of indicators for adjusting public health efforts as well as the social restrictions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic set by the Health Minister. Therefore, four cities across Java and Bali have been designated as level 4.

“They are Cirebon, Magelang, Tegal, and Madiun,” he said.

The following are PPKM level 4 rules:

Activities in the non-essential sector can operate at 25 percent working from the office for employees who have been vaccinated Export-oriented industries can operate at 75 percent of staff for each shift in production facilities/factories and 25 percent of office administration services by implementing strict health protocols. Non-quarantine hotels can operate by screening using the PeduliLindungi application with a capacity of 50 percent and 25 percent for the use of ballrooms, fitness facilities, or meeting rooms. Restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, hypermarkets, traditional markets, and supermarkets selling daily necessities as well as activities in shopping centres can operate until 9pm with a maximum visitor capacity of 50 percent. Especially for supermarkets, hypermarkets, and shopping centres, screening using PeduliLindungi is mandatory and only visitors with the green category may be allowed to enter. Meanwhile, restaurants and cafes with operating hours from 6pm to midnight can operate with a maximum capacity of 25 percent. People’s markets that sell non-daily necessities are still allowed to operate but only until 8pm. Children’s playgrounds and entertainment venues can operate with a maximum capacity of 35 percent, except for cinemas with a maximum of 25 percent of capacity. Fitness centres can operate at maximum 25 percent of capacity. Public facilities and places for arts, culture, sports, and social activities can operate at a maximum of 25 percent and places of worship can carry out activities at a maximum of 50 percent. Wedding receptions can be held with a maximum of 25 percent of the room capacity and meals cannot be served on site. Children under the age of 12 can carry out activities in public places accompanied by parents, and children aged 6 to 12 must show proof of the first dose of vaccination.

Another change in the regulations is that there are no regions in Java-Bali that are at level 1. At the time of the previous extension, there were still four regions under the lowest PPKM level.

Furthermore, there are now fewer regions under level 2. In the previous review of restrictions, there were 58 areas under the second tier whilst now there are only 25.

“Then a fairly high increase actually occurred at Level 3, where previously there were 66 regions, but now it has become 99 regions,” ZA said through a written statement on Tuesday 22nd February.

Several level 3 areas are the Jabodetabek agglomeration area, Semarang, and Boyolali will be following the rules for PPKM level 3: