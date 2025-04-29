An Ode to Motherhood at The House of Astor in Jakarta

Crafted for her, moments are made to remember for a thoughtful Mother’s Day Weekend at The St. Regis Jakarta.

This Mother’s Day, The St. Regis Jakarta presents a heartfelt celebration of motherhood with two thoughtfully curated experiences, designed to honour and delight. Through refined culinary moments and sensory experiences, the hotel invites guests to create treasured memories in the spirit of appreciation, elegance and connection.

On Sunday, 11th of May 2025, Bel Étage will host an exclusive Mother’s Day Brunch, where guests will be welcomed with a signature mocktail, specially crafted for the occasion. The brunch features a generous spread of international dishes and beloved brunch favourites, all set within the sophisticated surroundings of Jakarta’s Best Address. Designed to bring families together, the experience offers a warm and joyful atmosphere, perfect for celebrating the extraordinary women in their lives.

Among the highlights, guests can savour Slow-Roasted Beef Rib Eye, accompanied by tarragon herb mustard, creamy cheese potato and natural jus, as well as Greek-style Lamb Cutlets served with mint yoghurt sauce. A theatrical touch is added with the Salmon Coulibiac, presented via gueridon trolley service — a rich medley of rice, mushroom, egg and lemon dill sauce, carved tableside for an elevated dining experience. Other enticing dishes include Roasted Spring Chicken with sweet pepper, cherry tomato and almond, and the indulgent Glazed Pork Leg, finished with an orange honey mustard glaze and smoked barbecue sauce.

Complementing the brunch is the Wick-ed Candle Making Workshop, held from the 9th to the 11th of May 2025, in collaboration with Rosé Gourmand Deli and artisanal fragrance house Duft Chandelle. Set within the elegant Music Room, this intimate experience guides guests through the relaxing process of handcrafting soy wax candles and blending bespoke fragrances — a mindful activity ideal for mothers and daughters or loved ones to enjoy together.

Following the workshop, participants are invited to indulge in The St. Regis Afternoon Tea at The Drawing Room, complete with delicate pastries, savoury bites and a refined tea selection. As a parting gesture, each guest will receive a St. Regis vanity bag and a charming hand bouquet — a graceful token to mark the occasion with the beauty and sentiment every mother deserves.

By combining luxury hospitality with thoughtful gestures, The St. Regis Jakarta offers a memorable way to celebrate Mother’s Day, where every detail is designed to honour love, tradition and togetherness.

For bookings, contact F&B Reservations at dine.stregisjakarta@stregis.com or via WhatsApp on (+62) 811 1922 2262.

For more information about The St. Regis Jakarta, please visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow @stregisjakarta on Instagram.