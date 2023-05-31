Archipelago International Launches New and Exciting F&B Program “Archipelago Black Box Battle” at Harper MT Haryono

Archipelago International, the largest hotel management company in Southeast Asia, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Food & Beverage Program – Black Box Battle.

The program invites esteemed F&B leaders, executive chefs, and head chefs to participate and demonstrate their culinary expertise in preparing food and drinks using surprise ingredients. The Archipelago Black Box Battle will feature a series of competitions held across various regions, including Jabodetabek (Jakarta Metropolitan Area), Joglosemar (Yogyakarta, Solo, and Semarang), West Java, East Java, and Bali.

The Black Box Battle program consists of two thrilling categories: Food Battle and Beverage Battle. Contestants from each category will have the chance to compete for prestigious top three trophies. All participants will receive an apron and certificate.

The inaugural event of the Black Box Battle is scheduled to take place on 27th May 2023, at Harper MT Haryono in Cawang, Jakarta. F&B leaders, executive chefs, and head chefs from all regions are enthusiastically invited to showcase their talent and join this captivating culinary extravaganza.

The Black Box Battle aims to promote the diverse culinary and beverage culture of Indonesia while highlighting the rich availability of local ingredients. By introducing and appreciating the talents of food and beverage professionals, Archipelago International aims to foster a sense of camaraderie and cooperation among the participants. This collaboration will help create high-quality food and beverage products, ultimately offering potential menus that can be featured in hotels under the Archipelago International flagship.

The competition will challenge contestants to prepare their specialities using secret ingredients concealed within a mysterious black box. This exciting twist will test their creativity, adaptability, and mastery of flavours. Participants will have the opportunity to exhibit their culinary skills and create innovative dishes and beverages that highlight the essence of Indonesian cuisine.

The Black Box Battle promises to be an inspiring experience for both participants and attendees. Culinary enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the remarkable talents of F&B leaders, executive chefs, and head chefs as they unveil their gastronomic creations during this one-of-a-kind event.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Black Box Battle program as part of Archipelago International’s commitment to showcasing culinary excellence. This unique competition will not only highlight the talents of F&B leaders and chefs but also promote the rich culinary heritage of Indonesia. We look forward to witnessing the creativity and innovation that will unfold as participants showcase their skills with mystery ingredients.” said John Flood, CEO & President of Archipelago International.

“The Black Box Battle is an incredible opportunity for our F&B professionals to push their boundaries and create exceptional dishes and beverages. We believe that this event will bring out the best in our talented chefs and contribute to the development of remarkable menus that can be showcased across our hotels under the Archipelago International brand. Archipelago constantly strives to offer excellent dishes with tastes that cannot be found anywhere else that will keep guests coming back to our hotels.” said Winston Hanes, Vice President for Operations of Archipelago International.

Food battle winners are Chef Sukma Nuryadinata from GRAND ASTON Puncak Hotel & Resort as the winner of the Charles Brookfield Trophy (1st place), Chef Agung Palupi from ASTON Sentul Resort & Convention Centre as the winner of the John Flood Trophy (2nd Place) and Chef Hadhi Septanto from Harper MT Haryono, Cawang as the favourite winner (3rd Place).

Beverage battle winners are Boby Sandra from GRAND ASTON Puncak Hotel & Resort as the winner of the Charles Brookfield Trophy (1st Place), Wahyu Sudrajad from ASTON Pluit Hotel & Residence as the winner of the John Flood Trophy (2nd Place) and Rinaldo Chendana Halim from ASTON Cilegon Boutique Hotel as the favourite winner (3rd Place).

All winners also received prizes from Heavenly Blush and PT. Esham Dima Mandiri. The event is also supported by Gusto, Fitrafood, Toza, Leafy, and PT. LMK, Heavenly Blush, Calmic, Larder, and Soejasch Bali.

For more information, visit www.archipelagointernational.com and follow @archipelagointernational on Instagram.