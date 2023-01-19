Lunar New Year 2023 at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua

Though most well-known for its iconic Sunday Brunch at Cucina, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua will be hosting the Chinese New Year celebrations in its other two restaurants.

One of the restaurants is Kwee Zeen, which is located below the spiralling staircase of the grand lobby, the heart of the sophisticated five-star resort. This Pan-Asian restaurant is inspired by the flavours of Southeast Asia’s unbeatable street food scene. As such, these flavours will be put on a show for Chinese New Year, as Kwee Zeen presents an abundant Buffet Dinner featuring a whole array of traditional Chinese dishes, such as perfectly roasted duck, crackling pork belly, steamed fish and the traditional Yee Sang prosperity salad. Special cocktails made for the Chinese New Year will also be available. This dinner is available from 21st-27th January 2023, priced at IDR 559,000++ per person.

But, if you’re after a beach atmosphere this season, you can head to the resort’s Toya Beach Bar and Grill, and sit amidst the swaying coconut palms and white sand of Nusa Dua. This laid-back and breezy venue will be offering a Barbecue Dinner experience just for the occasion, which is also available from 21st-27th January 2023, priced at IDR 449,000++ per person.

Book Now: +62 811 3820 3740 | [email protected] | sofitelbalinusadua.com