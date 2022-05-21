Police Arrest Latvian Related to Skimming Case

The police have arrested a Latvian citizen with the initials RM, 46, in connection with a case of stealing bank customers’ money using card skimming techniques.

Head of Sub-Directorate for the Directorate of General Criminal Investigation at the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police, Assistant Commissioner Police Handik Zusen, said that RM was arrested in the Beji area of Depok, West Java.

“Yes, we have arrested the perpetrator and are currently undergoing an intensive examination,” said Zusen in his statement on Friday 20th May 2022.

Zusen explained that the arrest of the Latvian citizen was based on a report from a bank related to skimming actions that often occur.

In the investigation process, said Zusen, his team suspected a foreign national to be the alleged perpetrator and went in pursuit of their suspect. The investigators are checking whether RM acted alone or as part of a larger organisation.

“The perpetrator had moved several times when he was about to be arrested,” he added.