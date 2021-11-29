Arrivals From 11 Banned Countries Will Be Deported

Foreigners who have come from or visited any of the 11 banned countries and arrive in Indonesia through Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, will be immediately deported starting Monday 29th November.

The 11 countries are:

South Africa

Lesotho

Eswatini

Namibia

Botswana

Zimbabwe

Mozambique

Malawi

Zambia

Angola

Hong Kong

The Head of the Port Health Office (KKP) at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Darmawali Handoko, said that his team would be checking foreigners’ passports. The inspection will be carried out on arrival by Soekarno-Hatta Airport’s immigration.

The Port Health Office and immigration, he continued, will check passports belonging to foreigners to determine whether they are from the 11 prohibited countries. Checks will also be done to confirm whether arrivals have visited the 11 countries recently.

“We will see if there is a travel history or if they have lived in the 11 countries that are not allowed to enter Indonesia,” said Handoko.”

“If foreigners come in today, we will definitely recommend immigration to deport them.”

The policy follows the implementation of the COVID-19 Task Force circular number 23 of 2021 concerning international travel health protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The circular was signed by the Head of the COVID-19 Task Force Maj. Gen. Suharyanto, in Jakarta, this Monday. The circular, confirms that foreigners who come from 11 countries or who have visited 11 countries in the previous 14 days are prohibited from entering Indonesia.

Travellers with passports issued by 11 countries can still enter Indonesia if they fulfil the following criteria:

Have no history of travel and/or staying in the 11 countries/regions in question within 14 days

In accordance with any other provisions in the Regulation of the Law and Human Rights Minister number 34 of 2021 concerning the granting of immigration visas and stay permits in the period of handling the spread of COVID-19 and national economic recovery.

In accordance with any bilateral agreements, such as Travel Corridor Arrangements (TCA)

Obtain special consideration or permission in writing from a Ministry or institution

