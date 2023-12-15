Friday, 15 December 2023

EDEN HOOKAH CLUB: Shaping Bali’s Nightlife with Shisha Magic

Welcome to EDEN HOOKAH CLUB, where the art of shisha meets innovation in the heart of Bali. As Bali’s first shisha lounge and restaurant, we proudly hold the title of International Hookah Battle winners in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Opened in Seminyak in May 2019, EDEN HOOKAH CLUB is not your typical shisha spot. We’re a vibrant restaurant with a unique menu that spans breakfast to dinner. Our culinary delights match the excellence of our shisha, creating an unforgettable experience.

Indulge in the ultimate shisha journey with a range of tobacco options, including herbal molasses and elite blends. Our shisha masters, top-notch equipment, and Balis warm welcome guarantee each visit is memorable.

But we’re more than a shisha hotspot; we’re a family of over 1,000 members, supporting our community and contributing to the local economy. The simple philosophy at EDEN HOOKAH CLUB: everyone from guests to partners is family.

Expanding to Canggu in October 2022, we brought Balis vibes to Berawa.

  • Eden Park” offers poolside relaxation and VIP rooms.
  • Eden Lounge” delivers a multi-level experience, immersing you in Balis island charm.

Excitingly, our Ubud branch is now open, and we’re gearing up for the Grand Opening celebration on 16th December 2023. Expect excellence, herbal shisha, jungle views and the essence of Balinese vibes.

Beyond shisha, we host live music, DJ events, comedy shows and shisha tastings. Our commitment extends to digital nomads, providing a comfortable workspace amid Balis beauty.

Whether you start your day in Seminyak, lunch in Canggu, or find serenity in Ubud, EDEN HOOKAH CLUB promises an experience beyond the ordinary. For shisha enthusiasts planning a Bali trip, your perfect spot awaits.

Join us on a journey where every visit is not just an experience but a celebration of Bali’s best: smiles, memories and the brightest moments.

Follow us on social media for Ubud launch updates and let EDEN HOOKAH CLUB be your haven for shisha bliss in Bali.

