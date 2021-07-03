Emergency PPKM: Domestic Travel Rules

Domestic Travel Rules

In light of Emergency PPKM across Java and Bali between 3-20th July 2021, domestic travellers must adhere to several rules when travelling to, from, and around Java and Bali.

The COVID-19 Task Force circular letter number 14 of 2021 has listed the provisions for domestic travels during Emergency PPKM.

First vaccine dose completed

Domestic travellers who use long-distance transportation, such as planes, buses, and trains, must have been vaccinated with at least one dose and present proof of their vaccine card for validation.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Pandjaitan on Thursday 1st July explained, “the purpose of using this vaccine card is for us to prevent other people from contracting COVID-19 from us or vice versa. And also, to increase the number of people who get vaccines.”

Travel by Air

When travelling on airplanes, in addition to the vaccine card, passengers must also bring the results of the negative PCR swab test completed within 48 hours.

Travel by Sea and Land

Passengers using other long-distance transportation modes by sea and land, such as ferries and long-distance trains, can show a negative antigen test result completed within 24 hours.

“Land trips by private or public vehicles in agglomeration areas are not required to show vaccine cards, PCR, or antigens,” said the Head of COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito.

An agglomeration area is an area located in the downtown area as a place for community movements.

Meanwhile, for other transportation such as public transportation, conventional and online taxis, and rental vehicles -they are allowed to operate with a maximum capacity setting of 70 percent by implementing stricter health protocols.

In the circular, it is also written that travellers are asked to tighten health protocols by using three-layer cloth masks or medical masks covering the nose and mouth.

Travellers are also not allowed to carry out conversations while on the move nor eat and drink. However, there are exceptions for travellers who need to take medication.