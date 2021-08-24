Level 3 PPKM Regulations Confirmed by Home Affairs Minister

Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian has issued updated instructions regarding the implementation of PPKM for a number of big city areas such as Jabodetabek, Greater Bandung and Greater Surabaya.

These areas have dropped to level 3 in line with the decline in cases.

The level 3 status is in place for the PPKM extension lasting between Tuesday 24-30th August 2021.

A number of concessions are contained in the instruction of the Home Affairs Minister affairs number 35 of 2021, concerning the implementation of PPKM in Java and Bali regions.

Level 3 rules are contained in the fifth dictum as follows:

Implementation of face-to-face learning

Face-to-face learning is allowed for areas under PPKM level 3 with a maximum capacity of 50 percent, except for special schools (SLB) which are allowed 100 percent capacity.

Implementation of office activities

Non-essential sectors are still expected to implement 100 percent working from home. Essential offices that deal directly with customers can be at 50 percent staffing, while for auxiliary operations capacity is capped at 25 percent. Moreover, critical sector offices can run at 100 percent capacity with 25 percent of workers allowed for supporting operations.

Supermarkets and traditional markets

The categories of supermarkets, traditional markets, and grocery stores are allowed to open until 8pm with a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

The implementation of eating and drinking in public places

Food stalls and restaurants are allowed to provide on-site dining services until 8pm with a visitor limit of 25 percent and a maximum meal time of 30 minutes.

Shopping centres

Shopping centres are allowed to operate until 8pm with a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

6. Construction activities can run at 100 percent

7. Places of worship

Places of worship such as mosques, prayer rooms, churches, temples, and monasteries are allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 50 percent or 50 people, by implementing health protocols.

Public areas and public tourist attractions

Public facilities and public tourist attractions are to remain temporarily closed.

Cultural arts, sports, and social activities

Activities that have the potential to cause crowds are still temporarily closed. Exceptions for outdoor sports activities are allowed to open a maximum of 50 percent of capacity with strict health protocols.

Public transportation

A maximum passenger capacity limitation of 70 percent applies.

Implementation of wedding receptions

Wedding receptions are allowed to be held with a maximum of 20 invitations and on-site dining is still banned.