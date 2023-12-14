Burlesque from Paris at My Cocotte Bali

When one thinks of Bali, cabaret shows might not be the first thing that springs to mind. More often, it’s the traditional Legong or Kecak dances that we envision.

However, as Bali has evolved into a premier tourist destination within the vast Indonesian archipelago, Western-style cabaret performances have significantly grown in popularity over the past 30 years. In fact, they’ve become so prevalent that you can now enjoy famous Parisian cabaret shows like the Moulin Rouge or French Cancan dances at various nightlife venues across the island. Today, let’s have a close look at My Cocotte Friday show…

As someone with Parisian roots, I can’t deny that cabaret and girlie shows are woven into my cultural fabric. In my younger years, I recall watching the grand finale of the Folies Bergères spectacle countless times while waiting for a friend who worked there as a cashier. Additionally, I remember a family tale my uncle used to tell: our clan was wealthy until the end of the 19th century.

That’s when our ancestor Marie, who had single-handedly inherited the family’s vast real estate in West Paris, sold everything. She squandered the money partying with her friend La Goulue during a carefree period known as La Belle Époque! La Goulue is still celebrated today as the greatest French Cancan dancer of all time!

Tonight, I find myself at My Cocotte, a French restaurant in Umalas, engaged in conversation with Ningsih, the restaurant’s manager. “We just launched these Moulin Rouge and French Cancan shows last September,” she shares. Ludovic Monlun, the founder of the place, who is a hit among the French-speaking community in Bali, is no stranger to cabaret. All his previous ventures in the entertainment and nightlife industry on the island have featured girlie shows, ranging from pole dancing to more sophisticated performances.

Given that the restaurant has always embraced a no-frills Parisian style and has enjoyed immense popularity, it was a natural progression for the team to further emphasise this aspect. This led to the introduction of numerous quintessential Parisian cabaret scenes performed tonight by the dance company Clockwork, a division of Kraken Bali Entertainment, which has earned its reputation performing at the Hard Rock Cafe.

Dewita, a dancing star with a Balinese dance background

With just 10 minutes to go before the show, the beautiful lead dancer, Dewita, takes a seat at my table. Born in Padang, Sumatra, but raised in Bali, she shares her story with a candid smile that reveals a hint of her childlike innocence. Even as a preschooler, she knew she was destined to be a dancer. Her journey began with learning traditional Balinese dances, a foundation that would later guide her passion and career. In fact, Dewita was a “true professional” even from her primary school days. She was so skilled that she was paid for her performances. This trend continued all the way through college. Her dance teacher was so impressed by her talent and ability that she was guided towards modern dance to further refine her skills. This style of dance offers a greater degree of freedom for self-expression, she says.

Now, I turn my attention to Fiona, a Scottish woman who is the founder of Kraken Bali. Having lived on the island for 23 years, she has always harboured a passion for music and show business. Kraken, named after the mythical octopus and emblematic of the steampunk style of their in-house productions, didn’t need to adapt to My Cocotte’s need for a Parisian cabaret flavour, she explains.

Ludovic Monlun, a regular attendee of their shows, which often featured Parisian cabaret-styled acts, naturally turned to them because they already had it in their catalogue. Not to mention the special bond that has tied the Scots and the French together for ages. But I’m not here to give a history lesson.

Several scenes each show, from Cancan to the sexier Moulin Rouge

Now, the Clockwork troupe is ready to take centre stage. However, there’s no traditional stage at My Cocotte. Instead, they’ll perform amidst the tables of diners enjoying their French supper. Each act lasts approximately 10 to 15 minutes, with performances taking place from around 8 to 10 PM approximately. There are intermissions of equal length between each act. The dancers typically alternate between classic Cancan performances and sexier ones, each time showcasing different costumes and uniquely inspired choreographies, some including a bit of acting.

Though still relatively new, these Friday cabaret shows are already proving to be a success, attracting an increasing number of spectators. As such, making a reservation is now recommended. While the majority of the audience is French-speaking, tourists from other countries are also flocking in for a unique dining and spectacle experience with a French touch in… Bali. Ningsih tells me that it’s even becoming popular among visitors from Jakarta.

A perfect French cabaret outing wouldn’t be complete without a delectable French menu. There is an abundance of choices from their à la carte menu. Starters include traditional French dishes such as Frog Legs and Garlic Butter Snails, as well as Oysters served with homemade baguette, shallot, and white wine vinegar. For those who prefer a lighter start, the Omelette Truffle is a delightful option. For the main course, you can opt for Duck Confit or Duck Magret. If you’re a beef lover, consider the Tartare or Bourguignon. The hearty and satisfying Cassoulet is another excellent choice.

If you prefer fish, the Sole Meunière is a must-try. Next, it’s cheese time with options like Roasted Camembert or a more comprehensive Cheese Platter. For dessert, indulge in traditional French delicacies like Dame Blanche, Crème Brulée, Apple Tatin, Baba au Rhum, or Colonel. No French meal would be complete without French wine, so there is a wide selection to try in all colours – red, rosé, and white. Of course, let’s not forget the champagne. Santé! Que la fête commence!

Get in touch!