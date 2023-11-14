Be Ready Jakarta! James Arthur Is Making His Stop for James Arthur Southeast Asia Tour 2023

CK Star Entertainment is thrilled to present the JAMES ARTHUR SOUTH EAST ASIA TOUR 2023.

CK Star Entertainment, a renowned event concert promoter with a track record of successfully introducing diverse foreign artists to Indonesia, such as Kenny G, Ha Sung Woon, The Vamps, Epik High, Jay B, Dream Perfect Regime (DPR), OneRepublic, Dean Lewis, Tinashe, Man With A Mission, BOL4, and pH-1, is excited to announce the upcoming arrival of English singer and songwriter James Arthur to Indonesia.

Born on 2nd March 1988, James Arthur rose to fame as the winner of The X Factor, a British television music competition, during its ninth series in 2012. Following his victory, his debut single, “Impossible,” was released and promptly secured the top spot on the UK Singles Chart, achieving global success with over 2.5 million copies sold. This remarkable achievement solidified “Impossible” as the most successful winner’s single in the history of the show.

As one of the world’s most streamed artists, boasting over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, James Arthur’s breakout hit in the US, “Say You Won’t Let Go,” garnered significant acclaim. Officially the UK’s most streamed song in 2016, it has since amassed an impressive 4 billion streams and achieved 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Notably, the track earned James his first RIAA Diamond Single certification, with 10 million certified units, placing him among the exclusive group of 100 recipients in the program’s history.

After captivating audiences around the world, James Arthur is set to make his triumphant return to Indonesia, showcasing his talent and performing his hit singles, including ‘Impossible,’ ‘Can I Be Him,’ ‘Sun Comes Up,’ ‘Naked,’ ‘Empty Space,’ ‘Rewrite The Stars,’ ‘Falling Like the Stars,’ ‘Train Wreck,’ and ‘Lasting Lover.’ The repertoire also features his latest global hit, “Cars Outside,” all of which have been certified platinum records.

Fans in Indonesia can catch James Arthur live during the James Arthur South East Asia Tour 2023, scheduled for 1st December 2023, at The Kasablanka in Jakarta. Tickets will be available for general sale starting at 10:00 AM on 29th September 2023. Secure your spot at the concert and be prepared to sing along to your favourite tunes.

Ticket Information:

BLUE (Standing) – Rp1.500.000

YELLOW (Standing) – Rp1.000.000

*All prices exclude 15% Government Tax and 5% Admin Fee.

For the latest updates and details, follow the official Instagram account @ckstar.id from CK Star Entertainment Indonesia. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this unforgettable musical experience.