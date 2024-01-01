On the 74th Annual Immigration Service Day, the Indonesian Government Eyes More Improvements

The chief of immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights also used the celebration to raise awareness for more digital transformation and the benefits of the Golden Visa.

During the celebration of the 74th annual Immigration Service Day at the Ritz-Carlton, Kuningan, Jakarta, Yasonna H. Laoly, currently serving as the Minister of Law and Human Rights, expressed his appreciation for the entire Directorate General of Immigration offices across Indonesia for their services, particularly for their recent improvements and attempts at digital innovation to cater to all immigration-related needs from both local residents and visiting foreigners in Indonesia. Nonetheless, Laoly pointed out that there is still room for more improvements.

Laoly said on 30th January, “It’s not just about the advancement in the technological side of things. It’s also about the services. Every professionalism should entail the best service possible. I would say Singapore is the benchmark for us. To boot, now South Korea is also known for establishing the best immigration office in the world.”

Similarly, Silmy Karim, the chief of immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, emphasised more “strengthening” over border control management, particularly to “detect, prevent and anticipate possible violations which, afterwards, could become a basis for law enforcement.”

Furthermore, Karim also used the celebration to raise awareness for more digital transformation, particularly when it comes to the Golden Visa. “By adopting the Golden Visa, we could take advantage of this trend that is currently sweeping all over the international landscape so that we could attract more investors, digital talents and other individuals as hoped by us Indonesians,” Karim added on the same day. “This could lead to an explosive improvement in know-how skills for various fields.”

During a press gathering on 26th January, Karim noted that, as of January 2024, at least there have been 270 applications vying for the Golden Visa. Most of the applicants are foreigners who have stayed relatively long in Indonesia with hopes of investing in the country. To stay in the country for five years at the longest, the Golden Visa applicant must possess savings in an Indonesia-based commercial bank, amounting to at least 350,000 US Dollars. Meanwhile, to stay in the country for 10 years at the longest, the Golden Visa applicant must possess savings in an Indonesia-based commercial bank, amounting to at least 700,000 US Dollars.

“For visiting foreigners who serve as a member of a board of directors, board of commissioners, or a representative for a headquartered institution, there is also a possibility to be granted five to 10 years of stay,” Karim added.