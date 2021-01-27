Gather up the family for a plethora of fun activities to celebrate the month of love and prosperity at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Chinese New Year’s Prosperity Dining

Ring in the prosperous Chinese New Year with a tantalising buffet spread at Signatures Restaurant. Delight your senses with an endless buffet spread featuring authentic Indonesian and Asian foods, and much more. The Chinese New Year buffet is available on 11- 12 February 2021 priced at Rp688,000++ per person, featuring a Barongsai (Lion Dance) performance and complimentary Yusheng for a minimum of four diners.

Bring the festivity of Lunar New Year to your home. Delight your taste buds with the Signatures Besekan, including Lontong Cap Go Meh and Chinese Lunar Besekan.

To reserve your table and order, please contact 021 2358 3898 or email [email protected]

Chinese New Year Hampers

Send wishes of prosperity and abundance to your family, friends and colleagues with Chinese New Year hampers! Prices start from Rp600,000 nett including all-time favourites: layer cake, almond caramelised nuts, kue keranjang, Parmesan Choux, almond cookies, assorted candy and salted egg cookies.

Contact 021 2358 3502 or email [email protected] to place your order.

Lunar New Year Room Package

Indulge in a luxurious stay starting from Rp1,450,000++ per night including breakfast for two, special welcome amenities and 20 percent OFF on F&B.

Book directly at 021 2358 3888 or [email protected]

VALENTINE’S DAY

Valentine’s Dinner Buffet

Begin your Valentine’s dinner at Signatures Restaurant with a welcome drink for two and a beautiful rose for the ladies. Dine at a beautifully decorated table for Rp1,099,000++ per couple. A complimentary jewellery voucher from Frank n Co valued Rp500,000* is available.

Book your table by contacting +62 21 2358 3898 or [email protected]

OKU

Experience an extraordinary Valentine’s dinner on 14th February with a zen ambience at OKU. Treat your significant other with a delectable Seven-Course Set Dinner perfectly crafted by Chef Kaz. Dinner comes complete with Sake pairing, priced at Rp3 million++ per couple, including complimentary jewellery voucher from Frank n Co valued Rp500,000*.

Book your table by contacting +62 21 2358 3896 or [email protected]

Sky Pool Bar & Cafe

Celebrate the most romantic day of the year elevate your love to the highest level with a dinner under the stars at Sky Pool Bar! Savour in the four-course Western or Indonesian Set Menu which includes a bottle of sparkling wine for Rp2.5 million++ per couple, including complimentary jewellery voucher from Frank n Co, valued Rp500,000*.

Book your table by contacting +62 21 2358 3889 or [email protected]

In-Room Dining

Indulge in a romantic dinner filled with a four-course sharing menu for two with sparkling wine at Rp2.5 million++ per couple, including complimentary jewellery voucher from Frank n Co valued Rp500,000*.

Contact +621 2358 3502 or [email protected] for your reservations.