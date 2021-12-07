Siladen Resort & Spa – Luxury in the Heart of Bunaken

Come and enjoy barefoot luxury in the heart of Bunaken National Park, North Sulawesi at Siladen Resort & Spa!

Located on a stunningly beautiful lush tropical island of Pulau Siladen, our award-winning resort offers an authentic, relaxing and memorable experience. With one of the best sunset views in Indonesia, the resort is blessed with a beautiful white sand beach, a large freeform swimming pool, and amazing snorkelling and diving opportunities. Our skilled chefs will present you with a delicious selection of Indonesian, Asian and Italian food. We also have a wonderfully relaxing Spa offering a range of services, peacefully set in amongst our beautiful gardens.

Opened in 2003, Siladen Resort & Spa is an eco-friendly, socially responsibly boutique beach and dive resort, placing high emphasis on the protection of Bunaken Marine Park and the environment. The resort offers the most attractive, exquisite and secluded accommodation in Sulawesi with open-air showers and sun-beds overlooking the calm blue seas.

For divers and snorkelers, we are rated as a 5 Star PADI resort where you will enjoy a safe, exclusive and memorable diving or snorkelling experience. Thanks to our strategic location, over 50 premium dive sites are within easy reach. Bunaken National Marine Park covers a total area of over 890 square kilometres, hosts 390 different species of corals, is a centre of marine global biodiversity and ranks amongst the top diving destinations in the world.

The Park is known for its rich macro life and is mostly characterised by wall dives rich in marine life and hard and soft corals. We also offer muck/critter diving in Manado Bay or stunningly colourful soft coral dives on the slopes of Bangka Island. A wreck is also available close by for diving. Our traditional style fast boats are spacious and have all the necessary comfort and safety amenities. Our dive guides and boat staff are friendly, welcoming, knowledgeable and extremely helpful.

For those who don’t dive yet or would like to continue their training, consider taking a course with one of our excellent dive instructors. Bunaken National Marine Park is a perfect location to learn to dive with warm, clear and calm waters.

We also offer a full range of activities, from kayaking or paddle-boarding to land tours and more. Our boutique and gift shop has a selection of souvenirs, fragrances, batiks, apparel, and amenities.