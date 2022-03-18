Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta Announces Restaurant Nusantara By Locavore

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is delighted to announce the exciting partnership with the award-winning Locavore restaurant.

Throughout March and April, Mandarin Oriental and Locavore will be presenting a delightful choice of food and beverage offerings ranging from “The Unknown”: An Edible Mystery Explored, Butcher’s Table and Guest Chefs’ events in Lyon to the Ramadan Nusantara by Locavore and the Rantang Takeover in Cinnamon restaurant during the Holy month of Ramadhan. Furthermore, Locavore will also be spicing up the hotel’s 2022 Ramadhan hampers collection.

Restaurant Takeover by Locavore at Lyon

From 17th to 27th March 2022, one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants helmed by Chef Eelke and Chef Ray will be taking over Lyon and presenting “The Unknown”: An Edible Mystery Explored, a gastronomic experience highlighting sustainable approach to sourcing ingredients by using less animal protein with a vegetarian option available on request. “The Unknown” is available every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 6pm.

Available every Sunday at 12-3pm, Butcher’s Table is a haven for carnivorous hearts. This will feature an enticing culinary experience showcasing farm-fresh local meats ranging from table-side steak tartare, roasted rack of pork with perfect crackling, beef wellington and many more.

Ramadan Special Hampers

Share the joy of Eid and delight your loved ones and business partners with the Mandarin Oriental’s Ramadan special hampers collection comes in two sizes, Salman and Safa. The collection this year has been ‘spiced up’ featuring two special homemade sambals from Restaurant Nusantara by Locavore,

Priced at Rp1,388,000 nett, Salman is packed with a jar of nastar, kastengel, biscotti, cajuput coconut, sambal andaliman, sambal ganja, peanut Medan, beef floss and sarong. A compact version of Salman, Safa is available at Rp699,000 nett and is filled with a jar of nastar, kastengel, biscotti, cajuput coconut.

The Ramadhan hampers collection is available to purchase from 15th March to 1st May 2022. You can enjoy an early bird discount from 15th March to 8th April. Delivery starts from 1st April.

Ramadhan Special Cakes

Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop will offer an array of Ramadhan Special Cakes ranging from individual-sized cakes such as pisang ijo, nastar eclair, dates cake and lavender basbousa priced at Rp55,000+. Three heavenly desserts in a jar, namely coco pandan, nougat and the signature American chocolate are available to purchase at Rp65,000+. And for those who live by the motto of “the bigger the better”, there are pisang ijo

and lavender basbousa whole cakes, both priced at Rp605,000+.

Iftar Buffet at Cinnamon

Ramadan is not only a month to reflect but also a chance to connect with family and friends. There’s no better way to get connected than through sharing heartfelt dishes at the Iftar Buffet at Cinnamon. Priced at Rp458,000++ per person and available from 2nd April to 1st May, this culinary showcase allows you to explore different types of food and beverage ranging from seafood bar on ice, live station packed with flavours, carving and a selection of sweets to break the fast.

Rantang Takeover by Restaurant Nusantara by Locavore at Cinnamon

The feast is not over yet; the celebrated Restaurant Nusantara by Locavore has another surprise for guests to indulge in. The Rantang Takeover features a selection of menus from four celebrity chefs, namely Chef Ade Putri Paramadita, Chef Debryna Dewi Lumanauw, Chef Yuda Bustara and Chef William Wongso, whose menu will be rotating each week throughout the holy month.

This beautifully crafted Rantang caters for three people available for take away which you can

purchase from 2nd April to 1st May priced at Rp725,000+.

Guest Chef Event by Restaurant Nusantara by Locavore at Lyon

Foodies in town are in for a treat where the four celebrity chefs and Restaurant Nusantara by

Locavore will present their Rantang special menus at Lyon. Priced at Rp725,000++ per couple,

this family-style dinner is available every Saturday during the month of Ramadhan. Be ready to

clear your schedule on 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd April 2022 to enjoy the extraordinary culinary

journey.

Ramadhan Staycation at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

There’s so much to experience during Ramadhan at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta. So why not enjoy the wonderfully spacious and luxurious rooms and suites and stay at the hotel to fully explore the exciting culinary journey the hotel has to offer? Enjoy a 25 percent discount on the room rate and daily breakfast for two, including two children up to 12 years old. This special offer is something you can’t miss!

Please visit Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta’s website to book your stay. Get in touch with HelloMO via WhatsApp at +62 (21) 29938888 to order or reserve.