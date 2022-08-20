Peruvian Woman Dies in Bali Custody

A Peruvian woman with the initials VVRDP, who was held on drug charges by Bali Police has died at the Sanglah Central General Hospital, Denpasar, Bali.

Her death occurred after taking the medicines she had brought with her when she arrived in Bali.

The Head of the Public Relations Division of the Bali Police, Police Grand Commissioner Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto, said the medicines that were brought were not confiscated because they were in her possession with a certificate from a doctor that stated they had to be taken regularly.

After taking the medicines she brought, she immediately experienced stomach pains and vomiting. Officers took her to the Bhayangkara Hospital and she was finally referred to Prof Ngoerah Denpasar General Hospital (Sanglah Hospital).

“The cause of death was due to a complete malfunction of the body which caused impaired kidney function and impaired liver and nervous system function to the patient’s brain,” said Setianto.

According to the commissioner, the body of VVRDP is still at Prof Ngoerah General Hospital. He has not confirmed what will happen with her remains.

“The plan will be communicated to various parties. Later it will be relayed to her family. There is no news when it will be brought to her parents,” he added.

The foreigner is known to have come to Bali on Saturday 6th August 2022 at around 6:30pm local Bali time, on the Qatar Airways QR-960 flight.

Ngurah Rai Customs and Excise officers became suspicious of the woman as she was awaiting standard customs checks at the airport. A further inspection procedure using an X-Ray machine was carried out on the suspect’s belongings.

During the examination of the suspect’s suitcase, a maroon grinder containing moss-green powder was found. There was also a yellow package that said “genius” which contained two yellow tablets or pills that were said to contain THC.

Also found was one red package that said “Skittles” containing jelly candy of various colours with a total of 19 seeds, and one pack of brownie cake wrapped in clear plastic containing marijuana-type narcotic preparations with a total weight of 231.65 grams net.