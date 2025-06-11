Explore, Inspire, Preserve: Discovering Marine Safari Bali

Bali, renowned for its captivating landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality, now proudly introduces Marine Safari Bali—a spectacular new destination located side by side with the esteemed Taman Safari Bali.

Built upon decades of reputable conservation efforts and principles, Marine Safari Bali embodies the philosophy of educating visitors about endangered species and inspiring future generations through a family-friendly experience amidst lush gardens and natural settings. With the opening of Marine Safari Bali, visitors can explore “Two Worlds in One Destination,” discovering the wonders of terrestrial wildlife alongside the mesmerising underwater realm.

Laetitia Delvart, the dynamic General Manager of Taman Safari Bali and the newly launched Marine Safari Bali, brings together decades of global hospitality leadership with a deep-rooted passion for nature and sustainability. With the launch of the integrated marine and safari park destination, she shares her insight into a bold new chapter in conservation tourism.

Through Marine Safari Bali and her stewardship of Taman Safari Bali, Laetitia Delvart is helping redefine what modern wildlife and marine attractions can be: immersive, artistic, deeply educational, and wholly aligned with sustainability. Two worlds, one mission—to explore, inspire, and preserve.

Laetitia, can you share a bit about your background and what brought you into the world of safari parks and conservation?

Absolutely. My professional journey has been deeply rooted in the hospitality industry, with roles that have allowed me to manage diverse teams and curate exceptional guest experiences across Indonesia and internationally. I served as a Consultant at Tauzia Hotels, where I was involved in product and purchasing management, focusing on delivering quality and innovation in hospitality services. Subsequently, I took on the role of General Manager at The Tanjung Benoa Beach Resort Bali, overseeing operations and enhancing the resort’s reputation for excellence. Before joining Taman Safari Bali, I was the General Manager at Café del Mar Bali, a renowned lifestyle destination known for its blend of music, dining, and entertainment. But over time, my personal values began to align more with projects that carried a meaningful message.

Joining Taman Safari Bali allowed me to blend my hospitality background with something far more profound: purpose. Leading the development of Marine Safari Bali has allowed me to take everything I’ve learned about people, design, and experiences and apply it toward wildlife education, environmental awareness, and conservation. It’s been one of the most exciting and transformative journeys in my career—both professionally and personally.

What does the concept of “Two Worlds in One Destination” mean to you?

It’s such a powerful idea. Taman Safari Bali has long been known for its immersive wildlife safari experiences on land—from Sumatran elephants to African lions. Now, with the launch of Marine Safari Bali right next door, visitors can seamlessly explore two very different ecosystems—terrestrial and aquatic—within one destination.

And it’s more than just two parks. It’s a continuous journey—where guests travel through six uniquely designed marine zones: Rainforest, Lake, River, Estuary, Coastal, and Ocean. From the freshwater to the saltwater. Each environment offers hands-on exploration, from spotting the monster fishes of the Mekong River to encountering iguanas and frogs under rainforest canopies. From feeding piranhas to observing friendly capybaras in freshwater habitats. In the Estuary, guests interact with ancient horseshoe crabs, while in the Coastal zone, playful sea lions, penguins and many more await. The Ocean zone offers immersive, safe dive simulations, shark and stingray feedings, and encounters with vibrant reef ecosystems.

Each zone is connected by a powerful narrative about coexistence and protection. It’s a reminder that while these worlds may look different, they are part of one interconnected system, facing shared threats like climate change and pollution. “Two Worlds in One Destination” truly represents how exploration and learning can go hand-in-hand, inspiring every visitor to become part of the preservation movement. It is a call to discover, understand, and protect life above and below the surface.

How does Marine Safari Bali live out the philosophy of ‘Explore, Inspire, Preserve’?

Everything we do—from exhibit design to guest engagement—is anchored in those principles. The Ocean zone, for example, invites guests into the deep—where they can learn the history of the diving sites and get inspired by Bali’s own Pemuteran Temple Garden and Tulamben shipwreck. Feeding sessions with sharks and stingrays allow visitors to better understand these majestic creatures, while educational stations teach about their critical role in the ecosystem.

Back-of-house tours reveal the heart of Marine Safari Bali’s care system—from the aquatic kitchen to the veterinary facilities, water quality labs, and pathology rooms. Here, guests meet the professionals who ensure the well-being of all marine life.

But exploration alone isn’t enough. We want to spark emotion, to inspire visitors by showing them the intelligence of marine species, the beauty of a coral reef, or the fragility of an estuary.

The ‘preserve’ part is where our long-term work lives. Our marine life conservation area, educational programming, and behind-the-scenes tours help guests understand the science and care behind our mission. It’s about converting wonder into awareness—and awareness into action.

Varuna, the underwater theatrical dining experience, is generating buzz. Can you tell us more about its role in conveying your conservation message?

Varuna is something truly unique—Indonesia’s first underwater theatrical dining venue. But beyond the performance and dining, it’s also a vessel for a message. Through a beautifully choreographed performance, guests are taken on a journey that celebrates marine life while subtly exposing the harsh reality of ocean plastic pollution.

As diners watch mythical mermaids swim past sharks and rays, they also witness scenes showing how waste impacts marine ecosystems. It’s emotional, beautiful, and unforgettable. We believe the arts can move people in ways that statistics sometimes can’t. Varuna is our creative proof that sustainability messaging doesn’t have to be academic—it could be heartfelt and theatrical.

Looking ahead, how do you envision the future of safari life and conservation tourism in Bali?

The future is about integration and education. People no longer just want to observe animals—they want to learn, feel, and make an impact. Our role is to provide that connection and ensure that every guest leaves not only with amazing memories but also with a deeper understanding of how their choices affect wildlife and the planet.

In Bali, we have an incredible opportunity. It’s a global destination already associated with nature and beauty. We want to elevate that by making it a hub for ethical, conservation-driven tourism. Whether it’s through programmes for schoolchildren, research collaborations, or dining experiences with a purpose—we’re planting the seeds for a more responsible, inspired generation of travellers and future protectors of our natural world.

