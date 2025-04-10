AirAsia to Open New Bali–Adelaide Flight Route in June

AirAsia is once again expanding its flight connectivity by launching a new Bali-Adelaide route.

Indonesia AirAsia President Director, Veranita Yosephine, said that the Bali-Adelaide service is the fourth route between Australia and Bali operated by AirAsia, following the launch of routes from Perth, Cairns, and Darwin in March.

“We are very excited to be flying to Adelaide, South Australia, for the first time. Australia is one of the markets with significant growth for us, having previously expanded connectivity to Perth, Cairns, and Darwin in the Indonesia AirAsia network,” said Yosephine through her official statement on Wednesday, the 9th of April.

She added, “This flight strengthens Bali’s position as Indonesia AirAsia’s main hub. With this route, travellers from South Australia can now connect to more than 130 destinations in Asia and beyond through the AirAsia Group network, including popular destinations such as Jakarta, Labuan Bajo, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Phuket, and Bangkok.”

On the same occasion, Adelaide Airport’s Managing Director, Brenton Cox, said that Bali has long been a favourite destination for tourists from South Australia.

“We understand that there is a great demand for affordable flights. The presence of this service provides more choices for travellers,” Cox remarked.

He also added, “We [Adelaide Airport] continue to expand our international flight network with an ambitious target to reach 14 international destinations with direct flights by 2030, and 39 international routes by 2050.”

Additionally, the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Sydney, Vedi Kurnia Buana, said that his party appreciated the opening of this new route.

“We appreciate Indonesia AirAsia’s commitment to supporting tourism growth and economic opportunities in both countries. This route will strengthen connectivity, increase tourist visits, and open up opportunities for cooperation in various fields. We are optimistic that this route will be well received by the people of South Australia and Indonesia, and are ready to support the smooth running of the inaugural flight later,” enthused Buana.

For reference, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency, Australian tourists represented the second-largest group of visitors to Indonesia in the previous year, with more than 1.6 million arrivals. Specifically for Bali, the number of Australian visitors reached 1.5 million, an increase of 16.59% compared to the previous year.