Springfield: Growing Future Leaders

Springfield School has in the last 25 years grown from small beginnings to being one of Indonesia’s leading international schools educating over 2,000 students at four different campuses located in West Jakarta and Cibubur.

Permata Buana 1 catering for Nursery and Kindergarten children up to Primary 3, Permata Buana 2 l catering for students in Primary 4 to Grade 8 and Permata Buana 3, Grades 9 to Grade 12, are all in the Permata Buana area in West Jakarta with our Raffles Hills Campus offering an education from Nursery right through to Grade 12 in the Cibubur area.

Springfield is a thriving independent, coeducational school that is best known for its rigorous educational programme and emphasis on good character development. It prides itself on preparing students to become independent thinkers, confident respectful citizens, who will be compassionate effective leaders of the future.

The curriculum is challenging and balanced, class sizes are small, and students are held to high academic and behavioural standards. Graduates from Springfield continue to be well prepared and highly successful in their continued studies and are accepted into universities worldwide including Indonesia with many receiving scholarships.

The school attracts students from across Jakarta and around the world with Springfield’s alumni playing a critical role in shaping the future of our society in all fields of the workplace. Students who graduate from Springfield are well prepared and highly successful in their further studies.

English is the primary medium of instruction, however, students also learn Mandarin and Bahasa Indonesia in language-rich environments. The school prides itself on its high-quality language programmes with students constantly receiving top marks in both local and international competitions and exams.

Nursery and Kindergarten students are encouraged to become critical thinkers as they discover their potential while growing in confidence and taking risks in a safe and nurturing environment. Learning is fun with lots of play and physical activities.

Students in our primary department are introduced to a wide range of subjects and experiences where learning is hands-on, exciting, and interesting. The Cambridge Curriculum and Examinations from P1-P6 guarantee the school’s international quality, especially in the areas of English, Mathematics, and Science.

Classrooms are technology-rich with students being encouraged to work creatively and collaboratively with their peers. Students excel in their learning and communicate effectively with their teachers and fellow students.

Senior secondary students participate in the Cambridge IGCSE and A Level programme and examinations which are among the most recognised Secondary school qualifications in the world.

Springfield is a school that values its Christian foundation and is proud of its diversity where it emphasises respect and understanding of each other’s differences. The school welcomes students from all religions, ethnic and social backgrounds.