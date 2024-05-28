Jakarta Intercultural School Commencement Ceremony Honors Over 200 Graduates

Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS) celebrated the graduation of 205 students on Saturday, 25th May, with a ceremony held at its Cilandak campus in South Jakarta.

“We are so very proud of you and the personal qualities that make you such remarkable people,” JIS High School Principal Edward Wexler told the graduating class in his opening speech. “You have been learning in Indonesia to be Best for the World. It’s now time for you to learn beyond Indonesia and to carve out your own place in the world. You got this, so let’s go.”

The occasion marked the end of a significant chapter for the students and the beginning of an exciting new journey that will take them across the globe. They now join an international network of JIS Alumni who continue to promote and live out the school’s mission of being Best for the World, said JIS Head of School Maya Nelson.

“The entire JIS community is incredibly proud of our graduates and we look forward to seeing them continue to shine wherever they may go. In just a few months, many of them will move on to their first or top choice of university, which is a clear reflection of their hard work and resilience.”

After their upcoming and well-deserved break, this year’s graduates are set to pursue their academic goals at respected tertiary institutions around the world, including Ivy League schools such as Harvard University, Brown University, Columbia University, and the University of Pennsylvania, as well as top universities such as the University of Tokyo, University of Melbourne, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, and King’s College London.

Graduates will arrive at their colleges and universities equipped with the skills and values instilled in them by internationally recognised pathways such as the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Advanced Placement (AP) programmes, both of which are offered at JIS. Both programmes also demand the same intense challenges of university coursework and expectations, requiring students to think critically and be self-driven in their research and learning. These are skills that are highly sought after by universities, according to Ms Nelson.

“Whether they completed the IB, AP, or our equally enriching JIS High School diploma programme, I’m confident that the members of the Class of 2024 are fully prepared for the complexities and rewards of university life,” Ms Nelson said. “This is not farewell — they will always have a place in our community as esteemed JIS Alumni. As we always say: Once a Dragon, always a Dragon!”

Notable JIS Alumni include Gojek Co-Founder Kevin Aluwi, United States Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, United States Senator Tammy Duckworth, professional golfer Danny Masrin, The Office and Tall Girl actress Angela Kinsey, musician and entertainer Jamie Aditya, and actress/eco-activist Cinta Laura.

To learn more about High School pathways at JIS, visit: JIS High School Pathways.