Health Ministry and Immigration Discuss Vaccinations for Foreigners

Spokesperson for the COVID-19 vaccination at the Health Ministry Dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi joined in an Instagram live session to discuss vaccination for foreigners.

Broadcast on the Directorate General of Immigration Instagram, @ditjen_imigrasi, Nadia revealed that Indonesia has injected over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people. However, she pointed out that the government is prioritising vaccinations for Indonesian citizens at the moment.

According to Health Minister Regulation no. 23 of 2021, foreigners can be vaccinated through the government program and the Gotong Royong mechanism, under certain criteria.

“We urge that foreigners should be vaccinated in their respective countries prior to arriving in Indonesia. For those who have not been vaccinated because of difficult access in their country, the Indonesian government will provide vaccination through the Gotong Royong mechanism once the PCR test results during quarantine are negative,” Nadia explained.

As for foreigners already residing in Indonesia, Nadia stated that having official residence permits such as KITAS/KITAP is important as a condition to get vaccinated as a concrete way to allow integration to the PeduliLindungi application for future usage.

To follow the Gotong Royong mechanism, foreigners can either contact their respective embassies or companies, which will contact Kimia Farma or other State-Owned Enterprises Ministry facilities to arrange for the vaccination schedule.

Countries such as the USA, Japan, the UK, and several European countries provide access to vaccinations for their citizens. Therefore, Nadia suggested people check in with their respective embassies regularly.

Nadia then continued to discuss foreigners who have received the physical form of their vaccine cards but not a QR code. She suggested for them to carry their vaccine cards whilst their data is temporarily not integrated to the app as proof of vaccine.

“Foreigners who received their vaccine from overseas or from their respective embassies are not always integrated into the PeduliLindung application. We are now accommodating this issue with related parties to make it easier.

“Meanwhile, those who received their vaccination through the Gotong Royong mechanism definitely have their details integrated into the app. They can enter their registration number in the app and access a QR code,” she explained.

Reach out to the Health Ministry’s call centre on 1500810 for further information and assistance.

SOURCE: Directorate General of Immigration Instagram @ditjen_imigrasi