Shangri-La Jakarta Welcomes Back Timothy Wright as General Manager

Timothy Wright has been appointed as the new General Manager of Shangri-La Jakarta.

He brings his vast experience in the hospitality industry throughout his 30-year journey managing distinguished hotels and resorts worldwide.

Not a newcomer to Shangri-La Jakarta, Wright was part of the opening team in 1994. He has since held senior management positions within the Shangri-La Group in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, and the Philippines. He was most recently Vice President Operations for the Shangri-La Group in Sri Lanka and will continue to oversee the Group’s operations in Colombo and Hambantota.

“I am delighted to return to Jakarta to take on this new role as we endeavour to create colourful moments of joy for our guests. Whilst the industry has faced challenges in recent years, it is currently a time of renewed hope as we look forward to 2022,” expressed Wright.

Shangri-La hotels in Indonesia has embraced a series of enhanced safety standards and now has a highly vaccinated workforce as part of the Shangri-La Group’s efforts to provide the safest possible environment for our guests, colleagues and partners.

