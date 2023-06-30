Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Appoints Harald Fitzek as New General Manager

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski, a prestigious luxury hotel known for its unrivalled service and exquisite hospitality, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harald Fitzek as its new General Manager.

With over 13 years of experience as General Manager, Harald brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences to his new role.

Prior to joining Hotel Indonesia Kempinski, Harald held key leadership positions in several prominent hotels and resorts. He joined Kempinski for the first time in 1996 and has been appointed Executive Chef at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, Gozo, Malta in 2003 and at the Kempinski Hotel Baltchug, Moscow, Russia in 2004. Harald’s career then took him even further to Ukraine and the United Kingdom, where he expanded his responsibilities into the Food & Beverage and later hotel operations under the Carlson Rezidor Group.

In 2010, Harald assumed his first general manager position at The Radisson Blu Resort Rügen, in Germany. Demonstrating his leadership acumen, he went on to accept additional General Manager Assignments with Carlson Rezidor, in Russia and Egypt. His career then led him back to Russia, where he became the Area General Manager at Capella Hotel Group for a year. Harald returned to Kempinski in 2017 as General Manager at the Kempinski Hotel Dalian. He was then appointed General Manager at the Kempinski Hotel Taiyuan in 2019, and more recently at the Kempinski Hotel Suzhou in 2021.

Harald Fitzek holds an MBA from the esteemed Glion Institute of Higher Education, known for its focus on providing industry-leading education in the field of hospitality management. With a strong foundation in both operations and guest satisfaction, Harald is ready to lead Hotel Indonesia Kempinski to new heights in delivering unparalleled luxury experiences.

“I am thrilled to join Hotel Indonesia Kempinski as the new General Manager,” said Harald Fitzek. “This iconic hotel has a rich history and a legacy of offering world-class service. I am committed to upholding this tradition while infusing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to exceed the expectations of our discerning guests.”

Harald’s appointment reflects Hotel Indonesia Kempinski’s dedication to continuously enhancing its offerings and ensuring the utmost satisfaction of its esteemed guests. Under his leadership, the hotel aims to elevate its standards, introduce captivating culinary experiences, and provide personalised services that create lasting memories for each guest.