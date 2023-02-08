The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place Appoints Alexis Rodriguez as General Manager

Jakarta Luxury Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexis Rodriguez as General Manager, effective January 2023.

Mr Rodriguez has eighteen years of experience in luxury Hotels, including thirteen years of dedication at properties under Marriott International.

He brings a wealth of international experience after contributing to the success of various luxury properties in Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and China. Prior to his appointment in Jakarta, he was involved in four pre-opening properties with Marriott International, Inc since 2011, the last being Sheraton Grand Hangzhou Binjiang, China in 2015 as Hotel Manager.

He was then appointed as Complex General Manager of both The Westin and Sheraton Changbaishan Hotels in 2018. Subsequently, he became the Complex General Manager at Renaissance Tianjin TEDA Convention Hotel & Tianjin-Marriott Executive Apartments until 2020.

His passion for delivering service excellence to guests and associates led him most recently to the JW Marriott Zhengzhou, a landmark in the city, as General Manager until January 2023.

In his role as the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, Mr Rodriguez ensures the embodiment of The Ritz-Carlton Gold Standards and leads the Ladies & Gentlemen in providing genuine care and exceptional products resulting in profit leadership. He now oversees 62 Hotel rooms, 139 Residences, PA.SO.LA Restaurant, a SPA with 12 treatment rooms, as well as convention space comprised of 8 meeting rooms, a semi-outdoor ‘The Glass House‘, and a 3.284 sqm Grand Ballroom that can be divided into three Ballrooms and stands as the largest Hotel Ballroom in the country.

“The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place is a remarkable property with its own distinctive personality. The Ladies & Gentlemen here have been doing a fantastic job in bringing The Ritz-Carlton’s vision to life,” says Mr Rodriguez. “It is an honour for me to be a part of this unique property and to work closely with the passionate, dedicated team in order to deliver the Hotel’s commitment at the highest level”.

Originally from Spain, Mr Rodriguez highly values culture, authenticity, and team development. He is able to communicate in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and Galician, among others.

Mr Rodriguez’s commitment to providing artful anticipatory and dynamic services demonstrates exemplary dedication to both the expressed and unexpressed wishes of all Guests. With his expertise and in-depth knowledge, he is ready to elevate the Hotel’s success to new heights.