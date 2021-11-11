Shangri-La Jakarta Presents an Endearing Festive Season

An array of memorable culinary experiences, exquisite festive hampers, and elegant hotel decorations at the Shangri-La Jakarta are here this festive season!

Shangri-La Jakarta is always committed to creating remarkable memories and experiences for guests in a trusted and nurturing environment. As part of their “Shangri-La Cares” commitment which serves to bring guests greater peace of mind, the hotel has heightened hygiene and safety protocols audited by world-renowned Bureau Veritas.

Christmas

To kick off the festive season, guests will be greeted by enchanting Christmas embellishments in red and gold as they walk into the hotel’s lobby. The Lobby Lounge will be sparkling for the season, with twinkling Christmas trees and picturesque decorations designed to create a heart-warming ambience.

Shangri-La Jakarta invites guests to immerse themselves in a series of delightful festive culinary journeys, specially curated with heaps of choices to tantalise the taste buds. The hotel’s culinary team has specially concocted Christmas-themed feasts across its restaurants.

SATOO will satiate the appetite with festive Christmas creations, such as roast norbest turkey with traditional herbs, classic Australian beef wellington, roasted prime rib-eye steak, and selected seafood spreads. At the same time, guests can indulge in Norwegian salmon coulibiac, creamy lobster thermidor, prawn bisque, and king crab. Furthermore, are a scrumptious feast of the signature sop buntut and traditional Peking duck. To complete the feast, SATOO’s pastry team has prepared authentic Christmas treats featuring flavourful fruitcake, apple and cranberry pie, stollen, yule log cake, chocolate and rum cake, and the delightful almond pithivier.

These exclusive dining offers will be available from 24th December 2021 to 3rd January 2022. Special Christmas Eve buffet dinners and brunches start at Rp688,000++ per person at SATOO. JIA offers exquisite All-You-Can-Eat Chinese dishes for lunch priced at Rp428,000++ and dinner at Rp458,000++. Also, Nishimura presents an array of Japanese delights with prices starting at Rp599,000++ per person and a Teppanyaki festive dinner priced at Rp699,000++ per person. For guests who want to spoil their taste buds with Italian creations, Rosso will serve their specialty menu for brunch and dinner from 24th December 2021 to 3rd January 2022, with prices starting at Rp698,000++ per person.

Satisfy your craving for sweets at SATOO Deli where selections of Christmas cakes, cookies, gingerbread, chocolate, and pastries have been prepared such as a Christmas Santa belt, Christmas globe cake, green tea white yule log, family gingerbread, popsicle Christmas, and many more. These are available from 25th November 2021 to 3rd January 2022.

The Lobby Lounge invites guests to enjoy sumptuous Christmas afternoon tea from 24th December 2021 to 3rd January 2022. The hotel’s pastry team has crafted a selection of sweet and savoury finger foods served fresh every day, perfectly paired with a flavourful sip of tea while listening to soothing instrumental music. This festive afternoon tea starts at Rp268,000++ per set.

Show your loved ones how precious they are with the Christmas-themed hampers that come in six delicately wrapped designs available in various sizes, such as the Reindeers Prancer and Rudolph, Charlotte, Mistletoe, Wonderlands and an Advent Calendar. These joyful hampers feature well-crafted creations of decadent signature treats. Meanwhile, the Advent Calendar will have 25 delicious chocolates that represent the number of days to remember the arrival of Christmas day. These special hampers are available to order from SATOO Deli from 25th November 2021 to 3rd January 2022, and prices start at Rp350,000+ with a special 15 percent discount for early bird purchases until 10th December 2021.

Thanksgiving

Diners can satiate their appetite and indulge in the sumptuous Thanksgiving dining spreads available at SATOO. The culinary team will serve dishes such as norbest turkey with roasted herbs, slow-cooked wine braised beef brisket, BBQ roasted honey ham, Norwegian salmon Florentine and rolled Australian lamb leg with pistachios. A Thanksgiving dinner buffet will also be available on 25th November 2021 at Rp608,000++ per person.

Delivery

Celebrate the cherished moments with family and friends in the comfort of your home accompanied by appealing menu selections such as whole roasted turkey, wagyu tomahawk steak, classic beef wellington, classic salmon encroute, old fashioned lamb, dried fruit and signature ayam kodok. All menus are ready for takeaway or delivery and are available from 25th November 2021 to 3rd January 2022.

New Year’s Eve

Enjoy a warm and meaningful celebration with a cuisine parade by SATOO, JIA, Rosso, and Nishimura. SATOO’s New Year’s Eve buffet feast starts at Rp688,000++ per person, JIA will present scrumptious All-You-Can-Eat Chinese delicacies with prices starting at Rp458,000++ per person, Rosso will open its doors to serve a series of luscious Italian buffet cuisine with prices starting at Rp698,000++ per person, Nishimura will take guests on a short Japanese culinary journey with an exquisite selection of dishes that are ready to satisfy the most selective palates with prices starting at Rp699,000++ per person.

New Year’s Day

Start the new year with exceptional cuisine specially made by the culinary teams at SATOO, JIA, ROSSO, and Nishimura. The irresistible dishes at SATOO are priced starting from Rp688,000++ per person, All-You-Can-Eat for Rp428,000++ per person at JIA, authentic Italian cuisine at ROSSO starts from Rp698,000++ per person, and a Japanese cuisine specialty at Nishimura starts from Rp599,000++ per person.

Holiday

Guests can spend quality family time enjoying the comfort of luxury services with special accommodation offers during this season. The “Jubilant Festive Staycation” package is available to book from 1st December 2021 to 9th January 2022 with a period of stay from 17th December 2021 to 9th January 2022. Room packages start from US$120++ per room and include a 25 percent discount on food and beverages at all outlets and in-room dining (including Christmas eve, Christmas day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day), 30 percent discount on laundry, and a second room for family members will get a 50 percent discount, subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

Call +6221 2922 9999, visit https://linktr.ee/shangrilajkt or access the website for more information and to make your reservations.