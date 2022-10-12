Rules for choosing an exchanger

View lists of cryptocurrencies supported for exchange transactions. Almost all services have support for key coins included in the current top. However, before using the exchanger, you must check if it works with the required cryptocurrency.

Follow the exchange rate. Until the application is completed, you need to look at different exchangers. The deal will likely be the most profitable in one of them. With significant differences in the course, you should be careful not to rush to exchange funds because there are no services that work at a loss. In this case, there is a possibility that the site is fraudulent. If you take the same service where you want to, for example, change the Bread token, then on the corresponding page, you will see the

0.5 eth

rate for different exchange directions (for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc.) – this is quite convenient.