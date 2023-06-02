Indonesia’s Golden Visa Program to Attract Exceptional Foreign Talent

Indonesia is gearing up to introduce a “Golden Visa” program aimed at attracting highly skilled foreign individuals.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno announced the imminent launch of the Golden Visa, which aims to draw quality talent in sectors such as digitalisation, healthcare, research, and technology.

President Joko Widodo chaired a ministerial coordination meeting to discuss the policy, signaling the government’s commitment to attracting exceptional foreign talent. The Golden Visa program is expected to be launched soon, with the goal of attracting high-quality individuals from around the world.

The visa will target professional special talents, investors, and industry players who can contribute to Indonesia’s future economic development. By offering this visa, the government aims to encourage global talent to invest in Indonesia, leading to increased investment opportunities and job creation.

Minister Uno emphasised the need for new talents, particularly in the digital economy, and expressed hopes that the Golden Visa policy would not only generate employment but also position Indonesia as a key economic hub. The visa is expected to have a validity period of 5 to 10 years, providing long-term opportunities for talented individuals.

The Ministry of Law and Human Rights is currently working on the legal framework and regulations for the Golden Visa program. Once implemented, it is anticipated that the Golden Visa will be a game changer, attracting digital nomads, digital entrepreneurs, and tourists who are interested in investing in Indonesia.

This initiative underscores Indonesia’s commitment to attracting exceptional foreign talent and driving economic growth through innovation and expertise in strategic sectors.