Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Presents Love in Bloom Wedding Showcase: A Celebration of Love and Culture

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta, a prestigious wedding venue, is proudly presenting the “Love in Bloom Wedding Showcase”.

This event is dedicated to celebrating International and Traditional weddings. The Love in Bloom wedding showcase will be held on 5-6th August 2023 at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. The wedding showcase will present exclusive offers and create a romantic atmosphere and cultural inspiration for your dream weddings.

Couples attending the Love in Bloom Wedding Showcase will have the opportunity to meet and interact with various wedding vendors to find everything they need to make their dream wedding comes true featuring wedding decorators, bridal makeup artists, wedding cakes, lighting and entertainment providers, wedding planners, to photography and videography services.

The Love in Bloom Wedding Showcase will be held at the Bali Room and Ramayana Terrace. The Ramayana Terrace, renowned for its history as a state dinner venue and important events, can accommodate up to 300 guests for standing receptions or 100 guests for seated arrangements. The Bali Room, known as a famous heritage ballroom in the city, with beautiful chandeliers and LED lighting that create a romantic atmosphere, can accommodate up to 1000 guests for standing receptions or 300 guests for seated arrangements. The International wedding setting will be showcased in the Bali Room, while the Traditional wedding ambience will be displayed at the Ramayana Terrace. These venues, situated in the Ganesha Wing Lobby of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta, provide the perfect backdrop for unforgettable wedding celebrations.

“We are thrilled to present the Love in Bloom Wedding Showcase, a celebration of International and Traditional weddings,” said Mr Harald Fitzek, General Manager of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. “We understand the importance of creating extraordinary wedding experiences, and through this event, we aim to connect couples with the best wedding vendors in the industry. We invite all couples to join us in this special event and witness the endless possibilities for their dream weddings,” he added.

In conjunction with the 61st anniversary of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta, the Love in Bloom Wedding Showcase showcases how 61 years of history and passionate hospitality can create lifelong memorable moments. The Love in Bloom Wedding Showcase is open to the public on 5-6th August 2023. Couples, along with their families and friends, are invited to attend this grand event and explore the various wedding possibilities offered by the participating vendors.

For more information and inquiries about the Love in Bloom Wedding Showcase, please visit our website at kempinski.com/jakarta or contact Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta at 021 2358 3800.