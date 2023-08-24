Purchasing Car Insurance Independently vs. Through an Agent – What’s the Difference?

To this day, the process of obtaining car insurance is still considered by many to be lengthy and complicated, which ultimately deters people from buying it.

In reality, purchasing car insurance is relatively easy and can be acquired independently or through an insurance agent. Both options have their own advantages and considerations, but by understanding the differences, it will facilitate you in making the right decision when purchasing insurance.

Within the last few years, online car insurance purchases have become increasingly popular due to their simplicity and convenience. One of the options that stand out is Roojai. Roojai is a trusted online insurance provider in Indonesia that is licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and offers an easy way for individuals to obtain car insurance independently. That being said, there are many benefits that come with buying car insurance online, such as:

Faster Process: Customers no longer have to fill out lengthy forms or visit the insurance office and wait in long queues. Through online platforms, anyone can easily and more efficiently obtain car insurance. Car inspections can also be conducted online via video calls scheduled at the customer’s convenience. Convenience: With the availability of online platforms like Roojai, customers can easily customise and select various insurance modules based on their needs and budget. Purchasing and making secure payments can be done effortlessly from the comfort of one’s own home. More Affordable Based on Needs: Online insurance companies or insurtech like Roojai empower policyholders to tailor insurance modules to their requirements. It’s easy to choose or adjust modules, customise coverage options, and select from various additional benefits, ensuring policies align with customer needs. Various Attractive Promotions: Aside from offering affordable premiums, Roojai also provides various appealing promotions. One of which is the giveaway program for Autoglaze vouchers worth Rp100.000, which can be used for free car washes or discounts on other services. This voucher can be obtained simply by checking car insurance premium prices on the Roojai website, then filling in personal information, and receiving the voucher code via WhatsApp.

However, it’s important to note that despite the many benefits of purchasing car insurance independently, some individuals prefer the assistance of an agent. Agents can provide personal guidance, address specific questions, and offer expert-level advice. For those who prefer a more hands-on approach or have complex insurance needs, consulting with an agent might be a more suitable option. As a full-service insurtech company, Roojai offers a self-service platform along with experienced agents who can be reached by customers through the Roojai Contact Center.

Mathieu Guiraud, CEO of Roojai Indonesia, stated, ‘As an online insurance provider, Roojai focuses on innovative technology to enhance customer satisfaction, simplify the insurance purchasing process, and offer affordable insurance to customers in Indonesia. If customers want to buy insurance independently with a customer-centric approach, our website is intricately designed to calculate and fulfil the needs of all users comprehensively, ensuring a seamless and comfortable experience from start to finish. Additionally, we take pride in our advanced Contact Center, as evidenced by Feefo’s trusted rating of 4.9 out of 5, ensuring that our customer service is proven to provide information clarity, customer service quality, and other key factors we prioritise.’

Over time, the process of purchasing car insurance has undergone significant advancements. Customers now have the option to either buy it themselves online or through an agent. If you haven’t yet secured insurance to protect your car, make sure to select a product that suits your needs and purchase it through a reputable insurance company. With Roojai, customers can be confident that they have the right protection in place for safeguarding their vehicles and themselves.

About Roojai Insurance

Roojai is the most affordable and innovative technology-driven online insurance or insurtech company in Southeast Asia. Roojai was initially established in 2016 in Thailand by insurance experts. Within a few years, it has become one of the leading online insurance providers in Thailand, expanding to Indonesia in 2022.

Roojai’s primary mission is to design insurance products that are affordable, user-friendly, and easily comprehensible by everyone, while remaining committed to maintaining and enhancing the highest quality of service for customers. Roojai takes pride in having achieved ISO 27001 Certification, an international recognition of the company’s ability to maintain information security at the highest level. As the largest online insurance provider in Thailand, Roojai currently serves 150,000 customers in Thailand, with a customer satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5.

For more information, visit www.roojai.co.id.