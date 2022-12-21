Bali Hotels Association Makes a Strong Start into the New Year

While global tourism is recovering, Bali Hotels Association (BHA) has been preparing for its return in a stronger form in 2022.

“In spite of the challenges that we have experienced over the past few years, we have persevered, and are pressing on towards greater achievements in the future,” stated Executive Director of Bali Hotels Association (BHA) Diah Ajung during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, on 9th December 2022. The AGM was well-attended by members who received a recap of the Association’s past twelve months of key activities, whilst also voting for the new Chair.

Ajung continues on to state, “It’s not easy to summarise the accomplishments of 2022 as actions were reactive and, at times, chaotic. But we weren’t alone in this and pushed forward. There are still lots of recoveries ahead, but as we look to the future with renewed optimism, our focus continues to be on a sustainable, thriving industry and a consistent recovery with our partners and stakeholders. Our commitment and efforts remain unwavering, and we are very proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Fransiska Handoko Reelected Chairwoman for 2023

Bali Hotels Association announced the reelection of Fransiska Handoko, CHA., CHIA., CHRM., General Manager of Risata Bali Resort & Spa, as the Association’s Chairwoman for a second term. Fransiska Handoko will chair the Association from 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023.

“I feel very privileged to receive the trust of our member hotels to continue serving Bali Hotels Association as the Chairwoman for a second term. This is an exciting time for our industry. The successful G20 meetings are the pinnacle of Bali’s tourism in 2022 and further reassure the world that Bali is ready to welcome travellers back to the island,” said Handoko.

With 157 members from star-rated hotels and resorts in Bali, representing 25,825 rooms and 30,474 employees, BHA cements itself as the trusted voice of the island’s hospitality industry. Recently, BHA was invited by UNWTO and The Ministry of Tourism Indonesia to speak at the World Tourism Day Forum 2022 – part of G20 events – about rethinking tourism and governance for recovery. BHA was the only tourism association in Indonesia to receive this opportunity.

“I will continue to voice the association’s thoughts and feedback and work closely with each and every tourism stakeholder for the betterment of the tourism industry in Bali,” said Handoko.

BHA Continues Driving Sustainability as Top Agenda

BHA envisions 2023 as the new era of Bali tourism, which focuses on quality tourism, and thus continues to advocate service excellency and sustainability practices to the industry. Over the years, BHA has been actively participating in shaping the tourism landscape in Bali through long-term education opportunities, effective hotel-government relations, and various initiatives, such as the Sustainable Food Festival, zero waste campaigns, and working with local producers to minimize environmental impact.

“Working towards 2023, sustainability remains on top of our agenda. We aim for each member hotel to better manage its waste, energy, and water. BHA continues to push members and partners to adopt sustainable business practices and encourage creative ways to operate more efficiently and effectively, and drive positive impacts to our environment,” said Kevin Girard, Vice Chairman and Sustainability Director of BHA.

One of BHA’s key focus for 2023 is driving the use of quality local produce by connecting Hotel teams with sustainable local suppliers. The initial step was taken during the BHA Sustainable Food Festival in July 2022, followed by an F&B Showcase during the BHA Annual General Manager Meeting on 9th December 2022 at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. A total of 15 producers were in attendance, representing various island-grown produce for BHA members to sample and develop a partnership with. This kind of partnership will enable hotels to stay relevant in today’s market, where guests are seeking authentic flavours and creations from the destination.

“Many of our member hotels have been working with two or three local suppliers. BHA aims to connect our members to 10+ new vendors, which will create opportunities for further collaborations,” said Girard.

New Upgrades on BHA Website for 2023

To assist in driving BHA’s vision for 2023, the Association has completed several upgrades on its website – balihotelsassociation.com. The upgrade will leverage the current website to BHA members and partners and continue to provide a trusted voice for future guests coming to Bali.

“It is our shared aim to position the website as a platform where we can bring key players closer together and support BHA initiatives centred around Sustainability, Education, Social Media communications, Health & Safety and travel through a dedicated, one-stop access point,” said Simona Chimenti, Marketing & Media Relations Director.

Website upgrades include the BHA Newsroom section, which was recently revamped with a more user-friendly navigation, allowing member hotels and travellers to easily access accurate, and verified travel information. Our Hotels & Resorts section now enables guests to browse star-rated hotels per destination. Essential data and upgraded visuals of each hotel aim to inspire and simplify travel planning, with more information just one click away. A new, more comprehensive BHA Career section will allow member hotels to advertise their job openings and talented candidates to apply directly on the platform, thus reducing the hiring process time.

“One of the biggest issues facing the tourism industry right now is a labour shortage. We expect the BHA Career section upgrade to become a key reference source for recruiting quality candidates,” said Simona Chimenti.

“The tourism outlook for 2023 in Bali remains positive, and Bali Hotels Association aims to bring even more to the table next year. I am fortunate to receive the support from Vice Chair Kevin Girard and our amazing Board of Directors with their strong commitment and well-thought programs for 2023,” said Handoko.