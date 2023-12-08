Archipelago Expands Its Americas Presence with the Opening of GRAND ASTON Varadero Beach Resort

Archipelago International proudly announces the soft opening of GRAND ASTON Varadero Beach Resort, a sophisticated 5-star hotel on the picturesque Oasis Sector beachfront in Varadero.

Boasting 531 modern and elegantly appointed rooms, this all-inclusive resort is tailored to adults and children above 11 years old, promising an unparalleled experience of luxury, tranquillity, and exceptional service. Each room is meticulously designed to provide a haven of comfort and sophistication, ensuring a restful night’s sleep for all guests. The hotel offers six types of rooms to cater to varied preferences: Deluxe Room, Deluxe Room Ocean View, Deluxe Room Club, Deluxe Room Ocean View Club, Junior Suite King, and Suite.

The new property features three versatile conference rooms equipped with modern technology, seamlessly transforming into a unified space for both professional meetings and social events. The largest venue, GRAND Oasis, is perfect for large-scale gatherings.

Moreover, GRAND ASTON Varadero takes pride in its diverse culinary offerings, featuring five distinctive dining outlets:

Marea : The hotel’s primary dining spot offering a delightful buffet experience for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

1887: A fine dining experience paying tribute to Varadero, drawing inspiration from the sea breeze and mangroves in its design and decoration.

Azzuro: Authentic Italian cuisine is on offer at Azzuro, named after the national colour of Italy.

Maple: A departure from the marine-inspired theme, Maple is a barbecue and beer restaurant providing a contemporary steakhouse experience.

Nakamura: Curated by acclaimed Peruvian/Japanese chef Andrés Nakamura, this restaurant offers a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese flavours.

Portales: A dining outlet offering an authentic taste of Cuban cuisine on a distinctive porch or front terrace.

GRAND ASTON Varadero does not just stop at exquisite dining and luxurious accommodations. Guests can indulge in the Balinese-inspired spa and enjoy the refreshing pools, creating a perfect balance of relaxation and rejuvenation.

“We take pride in crafting a haven of luxury and sophistication as we unveil the new GRAND ASTON Varadero Beach Resort. The resort embodies the commitment of Archipelago International to redefine hospitality, offering an extraordinary blend of luxury, exceptional service, and diverse experiences. We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Cuba and in particular in Varadero which is such a vibrant destination,” Jose Luis Leonardo, Vice President – The Americas, Archipelago International, said.

The new GRAND ASTON Varadero Beach Resort is set to redefine luxury in Varadero, offering an unparalleled experience that combines elegance, comfort, and world-class service.

For reservations and more information, please visit :

www.astonhotelsinternational.com/en/hotel/view/85/grand-aston-varadero-beach-resort.