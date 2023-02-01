Valentine’s Day Celebration at The St. Regis Jakarta

Uncover an enchanting celebration of love with an exquisite room offers and decadent culinary offerings

The St. Regis Jakarta celebrates this year’s Valentine’s Day with immersive room offerings and exquisite dining experiences specially curated with the brand’s signature services and timeless rituals.

Each experience at the hotel reflects the utmost attention to decadent details to create new unforgettable memories with loved ones.

The Executive Pastry Chef Kevin Lee prepares a romantic and elegant twist to the signature afternoon tea selection at The Drawing Room. Available starting from 11th until 19th February 2023, the signature afternoon tea offerings are available in two lavish options.

Share the love and joy of gifting with a selection of tantalizing selection of limited edition cakes and a chocolate praline collection from Rosé Gourmand Deli.

On the evening of 14th February 2023, Bel Étage presents a four-course set menu inclusive of a glass of N.V. Chandon Brut Rosé. For those looking for an intimate experience in an exclusive setting, limited tables are offered by the poolside.

For those looking for a romantic getaway in the city, The St. Regis Jakarta offers room packages with exclusive amenities and bespoke experiences.

For further information and dining reservations, please contact [email protected] or WhatsApp at (+62) 811 1922 2262.