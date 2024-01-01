DOME: Natural Food and Wine from Spaceship Earth

Dome is not just a regular restaurant or wine bar. It’s a vibrant hub where culinary arts, creativity, and people come together.

Dome celebrates the power of community. Whether you’re sharing some of our dishes, unleashing your creativity, browsing through our selection of books, or simply catching up with friends and enjoying the music, you’re part of something bigger. It’s a place to connect, mingle, and share experiences with like-minded individuals. It’s all about bringing people together and creating a sense of belonging.

Here, we’re on a mission to elevate sustainability in all aspects of our culinary journey. After reducing landfill waste throughout our Desa, we’re taking things a step further by integrating regeneration into our food supply chain. It’s not just about food – it’s a celebration of culture and our connection to the land. The unveiling of Dome represents an exciting step on this ongoing journey.

Our food menu is curated by Chef Diego Recarte – highlighting the minimal intervention of local ingredients with dishes that promote both personal health and the well-being of our environment. Our wine list, meanwhile, has been chosen by Head Sommelier Minyoung Ryu, featuring tempting natural wines that pair perfectly with our dishes, appealing to both seasoned wine enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

So, what exactly is natural wine? Crafted with minimal interference, natural wine avoids additives or removal of elements – embracing naturally occurring ingredients and making use of whatever conditions the specific region and year provide. Grapes come from smaller-scale farming, usually following organic or biodynamic practices. This environmentally respectful winemaking uses living organisms instead of pesticides, resulting in unique colours, tastes, and appearances.

Taking inspiration from Buckminster Fuller’s home – and brought to life by Potato Head Design Studio in collaboration with OMA – the venue’s unique dome shape and retro-futurist interior are designed to foster interaction and create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

And, just as the food, drink, architecture and design aspects have been meticulously curated, the music at Dome – featuring a vinyl-only DJ set up and vintage JBL speaker stacks – combines a hand-picked selection of rare, archival and cutting-edge contemporary sounds carefully chosen to enhance the carefree mood. Simply put, Dome is a perfect place for connecting with others and sharing stories.

Stay tuned for upcoming community experiences coming to Dome very soon.