Cross Hotels & Resorts Lands Major Hotel Deal on Batam Island

Discover Cross Batam Antapura: A Luxury Island Resort Opening in 2027.

Expanding upon its renowned commitment to offering guests an extensive selection of diverse destinations throughout the Asia-Pacific region, Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed a major hotel management agreement with PT Yetosa Pratama Sukses (Puri Group) for Cross Batam Antapura, a 340-key tropical island paradise. Developed under the ‘Luxury by Design’ concept and set amidst stunning natural beauty, the resort is scheduled to welcome its first guests in 2027.

Forging a new partnership with Puri Group, one of the largest property developers on Batam Island, Indonesia, this is Cross Hotels & Resorts’ inaugural property on the booming island. Cross Batam Antapura is a hybrid resort, offering guests a choice of 250 contemporary hotel rooms and 90 luxury pool villas, all centred around a low-rise Water Courtyard. Seamlessly blending traditional Indonesian designs with modern refinement, the striking resort provides a serene setting that invokes personal well-being.

Located only 13 minutes from Hang Nadim International Airport, a short drive from the international ferry terminal and close to three international golf courses, Cross Batam Antapura is sure to appeal to holidaymakers, day-trippers, and event planners alike. The integrated resort offers a harmonious blend of tranquillity and excitement, from secluded retreats to exceptional dining experiences. Adults can relax with rejuvenating spa services while juniors are presented with a vibrant recreational and entertainment scene.

“It has been an honour working with Puri Group and to present our aspirational goal of being APAC’s hotel management operator of choice for owners seeking an innovative alternative to those offered by larger chains. While Cross Batam Antapura is our first resort on Batam Island, it has become our eighth property in Indonesia. Batam Island is a gateway to the rest of the Indonesian archipelago, and I am truly excited about our expansion across this beautiful land. Not only does Cross Batam Antapura encapsulate our Luxury by Design concept, but it also strengthens our sustainable architecture initiatives,” said Harry Thaliwal, CEO of Cross Hotels & Resorts.

Cross Batam Antapura offers a range of gorgeous one- to three-bedroom pool villas, perfect for romantic escapes, family gatherings, and corporate events. World-class amenities include gourmet eateries, a swimming pool with a sunken bar, a spa complex, a fitness centre, a ballroom, a wedding chapel, and ample parking. Cross Batam Antapura also boasts several sustainable architecture initiatives that transform its surroundings into a verdant oasis of eco-conscious living spaces.

Mr Wagiman, President Director of PT Yetosa Pratama Sukses (Puri Group), said, “We were seeking a partner with an innovative alternative and a proven track record in the hospitality business. Cross Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio in Indonesia is growing so fast that we saw an opportunity to develop this luxury project together. Backed by one of the biggest travel companies in the world – Flight Centre Travel Group, we recognise the power of their global distribution. We believe that what we are creating with this partnership will be hugely successful.”

“Batam Island is strategically positioned as a gateway to Singapore, Malaysia, and China, offering unique experiences for travellers. With its picturesque landscapes, vibrant cultural scene, thrilling water sports, and world-class golf courses, Batam is quickly becoming a top tourist destination,” said Evan Burns, Country Manager Indonesia of Cross Hotels & Resorts.

Batam Island presents travellers with picturesque landscapes, cultural vibrancy, and bustling urban vitality, all conveniently situated in a single locale. Whether you seek tranquil temple visits or breathtaking sunset vistas at Barelang Bridge, thrilling water sports, or leisurely beach days, this destination caters to every preference, promising an enriching experience for all who visit.

Cross Hotels & Resorts’ current portfolio includes 28 hotels under six distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen, Cross Collection, and Kaura – across four countries, namely Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan.