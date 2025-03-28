How a Brazilian Woman is Transforming Indonesia’s Ice Cream Industry with Taste, Culture, and Sustainability

From an idea to a movement, Liza Deubez is redefining what ice cream can be.

In an industry dominated by mass production and artificial flavours, one woman dared to do things differently. Liza Deubez, a Brazilian entrepreneur, saw beyond frozen treats—she saw an opportunity to create something meaningful, sustainable, and deeply connected to local culture.

As the founder of Paletas Wey, Indonesia’s first healthy ice cream brand, Liza has spent the past decade revolutionising the industry by blending real ingredients, local heritage, and a commitment to sustainability. Now, as Paletas Wey celebrates its 10th anniversary, she is taking this vision even further with the launch of Paletas Wey Scoop – Taste of Heritage.

The Story Behind “Taste of Heritage”

When Liza started Paletas Wey, she was not just introducing a healthier alternative to traditional ice cream—she was redefining indulgence itself. The brand quickly gained a devoted following, going viral for its real fruit, zero artificial ingredients, and deep cultural connections.

Now, to mark a decade of innovation, Liza is launching Paletas Wey Scoop, a new ice cream line that celebrates Indonesia’s rich diversity through flavour, tradition, and sustainability. More than just a product, Taste of Heritage pays tribute to the country’s deep-rooted culinary traditions and cultural pride.

“This ice cream isn’t just about flavour,” Liza shared. “Each scoop tells a story, connecting people to Indonesia’s traditions and its incredible natural resources.”

Flavours with a Story

This special collection features four distinct flavours, each inspired by a different Indonesian region. The packaging design is more than just aesthetic—it is a tribute to the local traditions, dances, and cultural expressions of the places where the main ingredients are sourced.

Every cup does not just hold ice cream—it holds a piece of Indonesia’s soul.

Empowering Farmers, One Scoop at a Time

While most ice cream brands chase trends, Paletas Wey focuses on impact. Every scoop represents a commitment to supporting Indonesian farmers, ensuring they receive fair prices by sourcing ingredients directly from them.

That being said, Liza’s sustainability efforts go even further. Paletas Wey has launched an innovative seed-planting programme, where 40% of the mango and avocado seeds used in production are collected, planted, and returned to farmers and local communities—free of charge.

“Innovation isn’t just about creating something new,” Liza explained. “It’s about making sure what we create gives back—to people, to nature, and to the culture that inspired it.”

Preserving Indonesia’s Heritage Through Food

With the launch of Paletas Wey Scoop, Liza is not just creating another product—she is setting a new standard in the food industry. By combining authentic flavours, health-conscious choices, and a strong cultural identity, she is proving that ice cream can be both indulgent and meaningful.

Every bite of Paletas Wey Scoop is more than just a sweet treat—it is a tribute to Indonesia’s rich cultural legacy.

“We dream of a world where Indonesia is known not just for its beauty, but for its taste,” Liza concluded.

Join the Movement

For those who believe food should nourish both the body and the soul, Paletas Wey is leading the way. Whether you are an expat in Bali looking for a fresh taste of Indonesia, a traveller craving an authentic experience, or someone who simply loves a great story behind every scoop—this is your invitation to indulge in something truly special.

Paletas Wey – Healthy Ice Cream Made in Bali