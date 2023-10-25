Ascott Indonesia Host the Lavish Networking Event Ascott Soiree at Ascott Kuningan Jakarta

CapitaLand Investment Limited’s (CLI) lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) conducted the first Ascott Soiree – Connoisseurs of Art, Masters of Living at Ascott Kuningan Jakarta.

This event captivated connoisseurs of art, culture, and luxury living, aligning perfectly with Ascott’s brand ethos, in collaboration with Ascott Sudirman Jakarta, and Ascott Jakarta.

Ascott Soiree is a networking event that brings together business relationships. This event was attended by embassies from various countries, expatriates living in Jakarta, chambers of commerce, and various international communities. This unique networking occasion provides a remarkable opportunity for diverse communities to connect and share experiences. It was much more than a typical networking event; it served multifaceted experiences, including charitable initiatives, a CSR auction, captivating painting showcases, and delightful musical entertainment. This event embodied our commitment to enriching lives and fostering a sense of community.

Mr Charles Lee Abbott, Ascott’s Regional General Manager for Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines said: “Ascott Soiree is a reflection of the passion of Ascott, where luxury living meets a celebration of art and culture. We hold this event to introduce the Ascott brand to the public, symbolising our presence in Jakarta and Surabaya. As we continue to expand into other cities in Indonesia, Ascott Soiree presents our commitment to providing the home-away-from-home experience to the guests.”

On this special occasion, Ascott also contributed to the CSR program as a responsible company that has been contributing to society for over 25 years since operating in Indonesia. We held a charity auction for children in need through the ISCO Foundation and SOS Children Village by auctioning the paintings that were painted by the children. We were auctioning off four beautiful paintings of various themes with deep meanings and stories. In addition to the CSR program, Ascott also arranged a delightful door prize in return for the guests who contributed to the children’s fund.

This event was held in the luxurious serviced apartment of Ascott Kuningan Jakarta, strategically located near the heart of Jakarta's business district. Offering modern rooms and complete facilities, as well as a certified EDGE green building, makes the guests who live in it healthier and more comfortable.